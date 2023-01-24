Gerber’s Armbar Slim Drive Multi-Tool and Pocket Knife upgrades your EDC for $25.50

Amazon is offering the Gerber Armbar Slim Drive Multi-Tool and Pocket Knife for $25.75 shipped. Normally $40, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen all-time for this knife, and comes within pennies of the best price we’ve seen for this colorway. This unique multi-tool will be the perfect add to your EDC in 2023. The traditional 2.5-inch blade is great for opening packages, cutting boxes, and more. It can be opened with one hand as well, making it simple to use. Then, there’s the 2-inch extension bit driver that helps you “get to those hard to reach spots” while also delivering a lot of utility for your on-the-go needs. Keep reading to learn more.

Leverage your savings to pick up the OLIGHT i3E EOS 90-lumen LED flashlight. It’s just $10 at Amazon and is something that I don’t leave the house without personally. Delivering 90 lumens of brightness wherever you point the i3E EOS, this flashlight is ultra-compact and uses just a single AAA battery to function, making it easy to keep spares on hand and never have to worry about plugging it in.

Don’t forget that the more traditional and lightweight Gerber Evo Jr. folding pocket knife is on sale for $20.50 right now at Amazon. This brings it near its all-time low nears 12-month low that we’ve tracked and gives you a knife that’ll open boxes with ease while keeping extra cash in your pocket.

Gerber Armbar Slim Drive Multi-Tool and Pocket Knife features:

The ultimate in minimalism, the Armbar Slim Drive houses only the tools you reach for most. With a 2” extension bit driver in pocket or on hand, you can stay prepared for unexpected tasks. No compact multi-tool is complete without a dependable cutting surface, the Armbar Slims house a 2 1/2” plain edge blade.Handle tasks around the campsite or back at home with an easily accessible blade in a utilitarian shape.

