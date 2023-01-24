TP-Link’s Kasa Mini smart plug sports HomeKit support and energy monitoring at just $13

Best Buy is now offering TP-Link’s Kasa Mini HomeKit Smart Plug for $12.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35, or for those who sign up for a no-cost My Best Buy membership. Normally fetching $18, you’re looking at a $5 discount and a return to the second-best price. It comes within $1 of the all-time low and hasn’t been on sale over the past few months. Delivering an affordable way to bring HomeKit support to a lamp, appliance, string of lights, or anything else that plugs into a standard wall outlet, this Kasa smart plug packs a low-profile design that won’t hog both wall receptacles. On top of working with Siri, you’ll also find Alexa and Assistant support over Wi-Fi, as well as all of the automation and scheduling support available in the app. Then the thrown in energy monitoring support only makes it a better buy for anyone looking to cut back on power vampires. Head below for more.

A slightly better value for those who want to bring home more than just a single one of TP-Link’s smart plugs, you can score four of them over at Amazon for $44.99. This clocks in at $5 off the going rate, but is more notably $2 per smart plug less than the lead deal. It’s not quite the best price ever on the bundle, but if you planned on scoring more than one of the lead deal, this package is worth a look for a better overall value.

TP-Link also just recently launched a new lineup of HomeKit gear as part of its Kasa series, expanding the form-factors away from typical indoor smart plug. The three new devices kick off with an outdoor smart plug that’s just as perfect for handling Christmas lights during the holiday season as it is automating lighting on the patio for refreshing your space this spring. Not to mention, there’s also a pair of in-wall dimmer and light switches joining the collection that you can read all about in our previous report.

Kasa HomeKit Mini Smart Plug features:

This Apple HomeKit compatible smart plug fully integrates into your Apple ecosystem, just ask Siri to turn on/off the devices in your home. Use the smart Wi-Fi home plug to monitor your connected device’s energy usage in real-time and view its historical power consumption within the Kasa Smart app. 1800W, 15A max load supported. Enjoy an extremely easy and quick setup process with this Amazon Frustration-Free Setup.

