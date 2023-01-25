ASUS’ premium ROG Theta 7.1 wired USB-C gaming headset nears low at $251.50 ($48 off)

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Theta 7.1 Gaming Headset for $251.54 shipped. Down from a $300 normal price at Amazon and $298 going rate at Newegg, today’s deal comes within $2 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. In fact, this marks the lowest price we’ve seen since it hit $250 back in December of 2021, making today’s discount particularly notable. Designed to deliver a premium audio experience to your gaming setup, the ROG Theta 7.1 includes eight ASUS Essence drivers and virtual subwoofers for “incredibly immersive gaming.” Leveraging the power of AI, this headset also features a noise-cancelling microphone so your teammates can easily hear you in-game. Plus, there are four ESS 9601 drivers that were “exclusively customized” for ROG and a home theater-grade 7.1 DAC for “crisp and lossless audio.” The ROG Theta 7.1 even features a USB-C connector so you can use it on PC, with your PlayStation or Xbox, and even on Switch. Keep reading for more.

Put your savings to work and pick up this headphone stand at Amazon for $9.50 once you clip the on-page coupon. A headphone stand is a great way to tidy up your desk setup and also makes it easy to find your headset whenever it comes time to game. Plus, being comprised of aluminum, you’ll enjoy a premium build here without breaking the bank.

Don’t forget to further upgrade your setup with HyperX’s Alloy Origins PBT mechanical gaming keyboard that’s 25% off right now. Down to $90 from its normal $120 going rate, this keyboard features RGB lighting and a fully mechanical build to add to the premium experience you’ll have when gaming. Then check out our PC gaming guide for other great ways to save on upgrading your setup.

ASUS ROG Theta 7.1 Gaming Headset features:

ROG Theta 7.1 comes with a customized ROG home-theater-grade 7.1 DAC with the SupremeFX S1220A audio codec. Unlike other true 7.1 headsets that use a single amplifier to power multiple drivers, the DAC in ROG Theta 7.1 feeds to four ESS 9601 headphone amps to deliver pinpoint placement of effects within a vast aural landscape. Even with its high-performance home-theater-grade DAC, ROG Theta 7.1 stays cool and comfortable to wear due to a temperature-reducing thermal compound that efficiently dissipates heat.

