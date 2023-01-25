Pick up the latest 5th Gen Echo Dot with 4-months of Amazon Music for just $25 right now

Best Buy is offering the latest Amazon Echo Dot 5th Generation with 4-months of Amazon Music for $24.99 shipped if you’re a My Best Buy member (free to join) or in orders over $35. In fact, free shipping just rolled out for My Best Buy members earlier this month, so if you’ve been holding off on joining, now’s the best time. For comparison, Amazon charges $50 for this speaker right now and today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low price that we last saw back in November. This speaker is the “best sounding Echo yet” according to Amazon, meaning this is a great way to enjoy music throughout your home. Yep, this works as part of Amazon’s whole-home audio setup so you can have music in every room to make cleaning more enjoyable as spring is under two months away. On top of playing music, you’ll find Alexa integration here so you can use voice commands to turn on lights, add items to your grocery list, and further leveraging Amazon’s services like Audible. Take a deeper dive into Amazon’s latest releases in our announcement coverage. Keep reading for more.

Curious how good of a deal today’s discount is? Well, the certified refurbished Echo Dot 3rd Generation is $35 right now at Amazon, for comparison. That’s an additional $10 over the model above, two generations older, and refurbished instead of new. So, if you’re in the market for a new smart speaker, then the Best Buy sale above is really as good as it gets right now.

Speaking of Alexa, did you see the deal that we found Emerson’s Sensi smart thermostats on sale from $66.50? Compatible with Alexa, Assistant, and HomeKit, these smart thermostats are a great way to give your home a voice-enabled overhaul for the rest of the 2023 winter season as we head toward spring in a few months.

Echo Dot 5th Generation features:

Our most popular smart speaker features a sleek design and improved audio for vibrant sound anywhere in your home. With Echo Dot, you can stay on track with help from Alexa, control compatible smart home devices and start routines with your motion.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!