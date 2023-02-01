Save $300 on ASUS’ ROG Flow Z13 Gaming Laptop Tablet at second-best price of $1,400

Amazon is currently offering the 2022 ASUS ROG Flow Z13 i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Gaming Laptop Tbalet for $1,399.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,700, this solid $300 price drop marks a new second-best price we’ve tracked to date while coming within $100 of the all-time low. Coming equipped with a previous-generation Intel i7-12700H processor and NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics, the ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet computer will easily drive its 13.4-inch 1920×1200 120Hz display in most games. You also have support for Dolby Vision HDR content and Adaptive Sync so your games feel fluid. The keyboard will cover the screen while you’re traveling and the touchscreen will allow you to draw or take notes. Rounding out the Flow Z13 is Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and Thunderbolt 4 support. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Check out the Acer Nitro 5 i5/8GB/256GB/RTX 3050 Gaming Laptop for $782 instead. Here you’ll be using the 10th gen Intel i5 processor with RTX 3050 graphics, which is a step down from the 12th Gen with the ASUS option above. The screen is larger at 15.6-inches but is a step down to 1080p 144Hz resolution and refresh rate. The total amount of RAM is downgraded to 8GB instead of 16GB and stepped back to DDR4. Wi-Fi 6 support is also present here.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Want to pick up an additional keyboard to go alongside the keyboard folio included above? We’re currently tracking the SteelSeries Apex 7 OLED Mechanical Gaming Keyboard marked down to $88, the new all-time low. This mechanical gaming keyboard will come with brown switches meaning you’ll get a soft tactile feel while typing and gaming, and it comes in a full-size layout meaning you’ll get a number pad with some additional editing keys. Each key has individual RGB backlighting that can be controlled through software, and the OLED display that comes integrated into this keyboard will also be controlled by the same software. This screen can display setting information, Discord messages, Spotify songs, and more.

ASUS ROG Flow Z13 i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Gaming Tablet features:

With a design inspired by the 20th-century Space Race, the Flow Z13 gaming laptop tablet has numerous nods to retro-futurism. Powered by a 12th Gen 14-core Intel Core i7-12700H CPU and a GeForce RTX 3050 GPU in this ultraportable tablet form factor, you can pair the best aspects of PC gaming with the freedom to go anywhere.

