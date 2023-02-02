Logitech’s regularly $130 G513 RGB Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard falls to low of $91

Amazon is now offering the Logitech G513 RGB Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $90.99 shipped. Normally going for $130, this 30% discount, or solid $39 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this keyboard model. The full-size design means the keyboard includes a number pad and other various editing keys with GX Blue switches being used here, giving audible and tactile clicks. You’ll also have per-key LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting customizable in Logitech’s G HUB software which also allows for macro mapping. While the cable here is not detachable, you do get a USB port for passthrough capability. Additionally, you will receive a memory foam wrist rest to support your hands during those long gaming sessions. Head below for more.

Looking to save some cash? You could instead grab the Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard League of Legends Edition for $60. The Tenkeyless design means the keyboard takes up less space on your desk to give your mouse more room to maneuver with GX Brown switches being used here, giving audible, but not overly loud, and tactile clicks. You’ll also have per-key LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting customizable in Logitech’s G HUB software which also allows for macro mapping. The detachable micro USB cable also makes transportation simpler and safer so you don’t damage the keyboard or connector.

Be sure to head over to our PC gaming hub for more deals on hardware and peripherals. Have you wanted to upgrade your computer’s internal storage? We’re currently tracking the Crucial P3 Plus 4TB Gen4 Internal SSD marked down to $265, the lowest price we can find. It might not be as fast as something like the 7,300MB/s WD_BLACK SN850X, but 4TB of that one, without the heatsink, will run you $400 right now. The P3 Plus delivers a PCIe Gen4 x4 NVMe upgrade for slightly more casual users at an affordable rate alongside backwards compatibility with Gen3 motherboards.

Logitech G513 RGB Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

Take your game to a new level with Logitech G513, a high performance RGB mechanical gaming keyboard that features advanced technologies in a modern and sleek design. GX Blue mechanical key switches give you both tactile and click feedback with actuation you can feel and hear. Customize full-spectrum RGB lighting for any or every key from 16.8 million brilliant colors. Now with Logitech G LIGHTSYNC technology, G513 takes the lighting experience to a whole new level with game-driven lighting colors and effects.

