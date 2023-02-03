Monoprice makes it easy to have an at-home racing sim with new Dark Matter GT launch

If you’re like our own resident sim racer Jordan, then having an at-home setup is something that’s likely on your list. Sure, you can race with just a single monitor (or a super UltraWide), and standard racing wheels are just fine too. But, hardcore racing fans know that the best setups are much more complicated than that. So, Monoprice decided to launch a new Dark Matter GT racing simulator line that includes a triple monitor mount and foldable wheel stand, delivering a premium experience at a fraction of what you’d normally pay for a full-on racing setup. Sound intriguing? Keep reading to find out more.

Monoprice takes your racing setup to the next level

As part of the Monoprice Dark Matter GT racing sim launch, you’ll find two individual components. Leading the way is the triple monitor racing mount, which is, like you’d expect, designed to hold three displays. Each screen can measure up to 32 inches and weigh up to 22 pounds, which makes it quite versatile for a wide range of setups. Those who want a truly bezelless experience could forego the three individual 16:9 displays and opt instead for a single 49-inch screen . The mount is done with the VESA standard ranging from 75×75 to 200×200, ensuring it works with quite a wide range of screens.

This three-screen display is a stand-alone unit, so you won’t have to have everything connected to a desk to work. The stand is comprised of all-metal construction, which is how it can support as heavy of screens as it can.

Also launching as part of this kit, is the folding racing stand. Designed to hold your racing wheel, pedals, and gear shift, this will be what really transforms your setup into a full-on racing simulator. It’s also comprised of all metal for added durability and to have the necessary weight to keep everything planted when racing. There’s a four-way adjustable steering wheel plate up top, and below that the detachable gear shift mount can be placed either on the left or right side. Being able to choose the side is actually quite nice, as it can help simulate both right- and left-hand drive vehicles. There are also pre-drilled mounting holes for most wheels, pedals, and gear shifters, making it compatible with most models on the market. Plus, there’s built-in cable management to keep your setup nice and clean.

As for pricing, the Dark Matter GT Triple Monitor Racing Mount will cost $249.99. The Dark Matter GT Foldable Racing Wheel Stand is available for $169.99. Shipping is included for both in the pricing and delivering is already underway.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I’m not as into racing games as I used to be, I would have loved to have a setup like this when I was younger. It’s fairly all-inclusive and gives you all of the mounting hardware needed outside of the computer, monitor, and actual peripherals. But, when it comes to the mounting kits, this is about as budget-friendly as it gets for a racing simulator setup.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!