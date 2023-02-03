Logitech’s recent MX Mechanical Keyboard elevates your Mac setup at $155

Amazon is now offering the just-released Logitech MX Mechanical Full Size Wireless Keyboard for $154.95 shipped with Tactile key switches. Down from the $170 price tag it just launched with last summer, this is the second-best price to date at within $1 of the all-tome low. We haven’t seen it sell for less since back in August, with today’s offer arriving as still a rare discount. Logitech just brought mechanical switches to its popular MX series for the first time at the end of May, and now you can bring home that new typing experience on sale. Sporting a full layout, the keyboard features backlit mechanical switches with native support for Mac and PC out of the box. On top of Bluetooth connectivity, there’s also the included Logi Bolt USB receiver to round out the Logitech FLOW multi-device support. Our hands-on review goes over all of the other highlights, as well.

For something a bit more affordable to upgrade your workstation, Logitech has another just-released macOS peripheral to consider. Debuting right alongside the lead deal, the new Logitech MX Master 3S mouse goes for $100 and delivers plenty of improvements over its predecessor. Alongside the all-new 8000 DPI sensor and popular ergonomic form-factor, there are more silent switches to signify the 3S naming scheme. Our hands-on review details everything you need to know about the experience, as well.

Or if you’re really smitten with the idea of upgrading your typing experience at the desktop, the first price cut in months has now gone live on Logitech’s MX Keys Advanced keyboard for Mac. This model offers all of the same MX features as the lead deal, just with chiclet key switches that don’t offer the same satisfying click as the mechanical counterparts above. It’s marked down to $104 right now, offering a better value, too.

Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard features:

MX Mechanical keyboard features Tactile Quiet switches that deliver next-level feel and flow with less noise – Clicky and Linear switches are also available. A keyboard layout designed for effortless precision, with a full-size form factor and low-profile mechanical switches for better ergonomics. Backlit keys light up the moment your hands approach the cordless keyboard and automatically adjust to suit changing lighting conditions.

