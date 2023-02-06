Add Celestron’s Travel Scope 60 Portable Telescope Kit to your camping setup at $38

Walmart is currently offering the Celestron Travel Scope 60 Kit with Backpack and Tripod for $38 shipped. Typically going for $68, this 44% discount, or solid $30 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this telescope kit. This kit is an excellent addition to your camping gear as everything included can be packed away into the included backpack. You’ll have two eyepieces to use with the scope with one designed to provide a wider field of view and the other a more magnified experience but both work whether you’re looking at animals in the distance or the stars in the evening. These eyepieces can be further enhanced with the 3x barlow lens which can increase the zoom up to 135x. While you won’t be able to look deep into the night sky, this telescope will allow you to see the moon and the distant horizons with better detail than you would see with just your eyes. Head below for more.

When it comes to observing the night sky, you have to avoid light so your eyes can adjust and see the best. However, that doesn’t mean you are without options for seeing. You can take some of your savings here and grab this red LED flashlight for $9. Powered by one AA battery, this flashlight will emit red light which has a lower impact on your vision at night so you can see your surroundings without affecting how you see the stars. This is why you’ll see pictures of observatories with red lights at night. This specific flashlight has a focus adjustment so you can have a more narrow beam that shines further away or a wider beam to illuminate your immediate surroundings.

Having portable power while camping is becoming even more of a requirement nowadays. We’re currently tracking the first chance to save on Anker’s all-new PowerHouse 767 Power Station down at $1,799. Living up to its status as Anker’s most full-featured power station so far, the new PowerHouse 767 arrives centered around a massive 2,048Wh internal battery. Backed by GaNPrime charging tech, this unit can also handle dishing out 2,400W of power from its 12 different charging options. There’s notably an RC port to go alongside four full AC outlets, three USB-C outputs, USB-C-A, and a pair of car outlets. We breakdown what to expect in our coverage from back in December, too.

Celestron Travel Scope 60 Kit features:

Designed with American innovation for beginner stargazers, the Celestron Travel Scope 60 is a professionally engineered refractor telescope that is perfect for celestial or terrestrial viewing on the go. It’s the ideal telescope for adults and kids to use together with its fully-coated, high-quality glass optics, including a refractor-style 60mm objective lens. The optical coating on the lens allows more light to enter, providing sharper, crisper views of celestial and terrestrial objects during the day or at night.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!