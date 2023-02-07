Today’s best game deals: NBA 2K23 from $20, Immortals Fenyx Rising $15, and more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. We are now tracking new Amazon all-time lows on NBA 2K23 with deals across all platforms. Starting from $19.99 on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions are also marked down to $24.99, both with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. These deals are also matched at Best Buy. Regularly in the $35 to $40 range as of late, these are some of the lowest prices we have ever tracked and the best we can find. Players will “embark on a swashbuckling basketball journey aboard a spacious cruiseliner equipped with pristine courts, scenic views, and a boatload of rewards” alongside era-specific visuals that capture “Michael Jordan’s ascent from collegiate sensation to global icon.” You might even catch your first glance of Kyrie in his new Mavs jersey too. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Next major Nintendo Direct kicks off tomorrow
***GoldenEye 007 is now live!
***Nintendo game pre-order discount vouchers
- LIMBO eShop $2 (Reg. $10)
- INSIDE eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. $40)
- Shin Megami Tensei V $30 (Reg. $40+)
- SEGA publisher sale at Amazon from $16
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX $7 (Reg. $20)
- Live by the Sword: Tactics $5 (Reg. $25)
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake $2.50 (Reg. $25)
- Pokémon Violet/Scarlet from $50 (Reg. $60)
- Valfaris $6 (Reg. $25)
- FAR: Lone Sails $3 (Reg. 15)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom $14 (Reg. $40)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
***Xbox Anime Month Sale up to 80% off
***PlayStation Games Under $15 sale
***PlayStation Critic’s Choice sale
- Mafia: Trilogy Xbox $24 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Xbox $42 (Reg. $70)
- Sonic Origins PSN $20 (Reg. $40)
- SEGA publisher sale at Amazon from $16
- Blade Runner Enhanced PSN $6 (Reg. $10)
- Persona 5 Royal PSN $42 (Reg. $60)
- The Callisto Protocol $40 (Reg. $60)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection PSN $30 (Reg. $40)
- Ratchet & Clank PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Xbox $20 (Reg. $40)
- FIFA 23 Xbox $18 (Reg. $60)
- Ubisoft Xbox Publisher Sale up to 80% off
- Watch Dogs + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions $20 (Reg. $100)
- Splinter Cell Xbox $6 (Reg. $15)
- Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow $4.50 (Reg. $15)
- South Park Fractured but Whole $15 (Reg. $50)
- Forza Horizon 4 $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Persona 5 Strikers $8 (Reg. $10+)
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
- WWE 2K23 pre-orders now live from $60
- THQ Nordic & Handy Games Xbox Sale up to 60% off
Pre-orders:
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
