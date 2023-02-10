CORSAIR upgrades your gaming space with new iCUE Murals lightning software

CORSAIR is introducing a new software dubbed iCUE Murals to overhaul your gaming setup. With a slew of new options to choose from, this is a great way to give your setup new life as we march further into the year. Whether you’re a streamer or gamer, this lighting software is sure to make you want to be in your space even more. Keep reading for additional information.

CORSAIR lights up your gaming space like never before

CORSAIR is continuing its focus on upgrading your existing gaming setup without having to replace existing gear. This time around, iCUE Murals, as it’s called, will overhaul your lighting setup with ease. Designed to integrate with Philips Hue and Nanoleaf lights, iCUE Murals allows you to use images, videos, or even on-screen visuals as a “colorful template to produce imaginative, mesmerizing lightscapes.” You simply upload any image, gif, or video to Murals, and then place your RGB lights over the on-screen pop-up to “create astonishing videos across your setup.” Honestly, the layout of Murals looks quite easy to use and is something that can really take your gaming setup to the next level.

“We’re thrilled to introduce iCUE Murals, a revolutionary leap in full-system interactive lighting control and personalization,” said Thi La, President and COO of CORSAIR. “Our team has had a lot of fun with this software, and we have already seen some amazing room lighting setups from our community using Murals in beta. We can’t wait to see what both newcomers and experienced users can do with Murals to create their unique lightscape.”

The iCUE Murals software can be downloaded now for free and integrates with your existing light fixtures from both Philips Hue and Nanoleaf, meaning that all you have to do is install it, and you’ll be ready to overhaul your gaming setup with ease.

9to5Toys’ Take

I love that CORSAIR isn’t requiring any new hardware purchases here. The fact that iCUE Murals is completely free and integrates with your existing setup is simple, easy to use, and, most importantly, affordable. So, if you already have an existing lighting setup in your office or are in the market for buying one, then this is a great way to make it even more customized without having to put hours of work into programming the setup.

Looking for the best deals on Hue and Nanoleaf gear? We have you covered with the biggest discounts from around the web as they happen in our dedicated guides for both Philips Hue and Nanoleaf.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!