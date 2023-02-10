Withings’ stylish ScanWatch monitors ECG and Sp02 with 30-day battery at $228 low (Save $72)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonFitness TrackerWithings
Reg. $300 $228
a clock in the middle of a watch

Amazon is now offering the Withings ScanWatch Hybrid Smartwatch starting at $227.85 shipped for the 38mm model. Normally fetching $300, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s $12 under our previous mention. Marking one of the first notable discounts in months, this $72 price cut also lands in the Rose Gold Blue style that hasn’t been on sale as often as the more traditional stainless steel counterpart. Arriving with an array of the latest health monitoring features, the new ScanWatch arrives with FDA-cleared ECG and Sp02 monitoring on top of the usual suspects of heart rate, sleep, and activity tracking. All of that is packed into a stainless steel case with a physical crown that can tag along while swimming at up to 50-meter depths. Not to mention, there’s 30-day battery life, as well. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.

Withings has a collection of other gear in its fitness stable and the Body Smart Scale is a great addition to your kit at $50. If you’re planning on getting back out there the second spring weather rolls around, this scale can help monitor progress by tracking everything from weight to body fat, muscle mass, and more. Everything will sync right in with the ScanWatch above, as well as the likes of Apple Health and other apps. Plus, it’s currently $10 off to deliver some added savings on your fitness journey.

Though if you’re in the iPhone ecosystem, there really is no getting over how compelling the Apple Watch Series 8 is. Especially now that it’s on sale. Dropping to the best price yet at $70 off, there are two different sizes up for grabs starting from $329 with all of its best-in-class fitness tracking features in tow.

Withings ScanWatch features:

Discover ScanWatch, a hybrid smartwatch that detects heart health conditions and helps improve overall fitness. Nested in a high-end watch, state-of-the-art technology has been carefully selected to create Withings most health-oriented watch to date. Developed with cardiologists, this clinically validated hybrid smartwatch can alert a user to a possible case of atrial fibrillation. ScanWatch also offers in-depth activity and sleep tracking, water resistance to 5 ATM, and an exceptional battery life of up to 30 days before it needs to be charged.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…
Withings

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Today’s Android game and app deals: Sequence 1 an...
Save up to $699 on Apple’s 14- and 16-inch M1 Pro...
TP-Link’s Deco S4 Mesh Wi-Fi System 3-node bundle...
Jackery’s Explorer 290 and SolarSaga 100W solar panel...
Belkin Valentine’s Day sale live with 15%+ off si...
Score this official collectible Zelda Breath of Wild pu...
CORSAIR upgrades your gaming space with new iCUE Murals...
WD_BLACK 2022 model 1TB SN770 internal gaming SSD just ...
Load more...
Show More Comments