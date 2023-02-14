Today’s Android game and app deals: Galaxy Trader, A-2481, Scythe, ReactionLab 2, more

Justin Kahn -
We are now ready to gather up all of today’s best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play. Just be sure to also scope out the price drops we are tracking on the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, the brand’s Galaxy Buds 2, these Pixel 7/Pro offers with $200 gift cards, and the new Plugable Chromebook certified 12-in-1 dual display dock. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Paranormal Territory 2, A-2481, Galaxy Trader – Space RPG, Scythe: Digital Edition, ReactionLab 2 – Sandbox, and much more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android app deals

More on the Scythe: Digital Edition:

In an alternate reality in 1920s Europa, it’s been several years since the “Great War”, but the ashes of the conflict are still hot and the war is entering a new phase. The first conflict saw the emergence of some incredible engines of war known as Mechs. Built by “The Factory”, an independent city-state which has since become the object of everyone’s desire, these technological monstrosities roam the snowy landscapes of Europa. Be the hero of one of the five factions.

