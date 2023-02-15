Segway’s new Transformers electric GoKart Pro now $449 off, plus Bumblebee Kickscooter $222

Last fall, Segway teamed up with Hasbro to launch a lineup of Transformers-inspired electric vehicles. Today, we’re seeing a pair of those go on sale courtesy of Amazon, which are headlined by the Segway Ninebot Bumblebee Electric GoKart PRO for 1,850.20 shipped. Normally fetching $2,299, you’re looking at one of the very first price cuts since launching a few months back at $449 off. This comes within cents of the all-time low and is the second-best price cut we’ve seen to date. It doesn’t matter if you’re a hardcore Transformers fan or not, the Ninebot GoKart PRO can handle zipping you or the kids around the block at up to 23 MPH top speeds with a 15-mile range. Its durable design can also be folded down for transportation, and pairs with other features like an electric brake, integrated headlights, and taillights. You can also detach the included Ninebot S MAX which powers the experience for a self-balancing scooter ride alongside the go kart fun. But of course this is the Transformers variant, which comes decked out in a vibrant yellow color scheme fitting for the Bumblebee inspiration. Head below for more.

If you’re after a solution to get your kids in on the EV action, another one of the Segway Transformers releases is on sale today. The C8 Kids Electric KickScooter normally sells for $249 with a slick coat of Bumblebee-inspired paint, and is now down to $222.04 courtesy of Amazon. This is the first chance to save period and a new all-time low at $27 off. Aside from being decked out in a colorscheme inspired by everyone’s favorite converting Camaro, the scooter sports a 180W electric motor that delivers 10 MPH top speeds and a 6.2-mile range.

Transformers Segway GoKart PRO features:

Bumblebee Segway Gokart Pro, Steer, Drive, and Drift on this Electrified Ride. The GoKart PRO achieves new levels of performance and refinement. Tested by a professional go-kart racer over the course of 2 years, this electric go kart was fine-tuned in areas such as steering and durability to achieve maximum performance.

