Today’s best game deals: Horizon Forbidden West from $30, Death Stranding $10, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Amazon is now offering Horizon Forbidden West on PS4 for $29.99 shipped and the PS5 physical copy for $39.99. Regularly $60 and $70 respectively, you’re looking at up to 50% in savings, a match for our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. These price drops are also matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. Just keep in mind, the PS4 physical copy can be upgraded to the PS5 digital version for FREE: “Owners of a PS4 disc copy must insert it into the PS5 every time they want to download or play the PS5 digital version. PS4 game disc owners who buy the PS5 Digital Edition disc-free console will not be able to get the PS5 version at no extra cost.” This is essentially the latest entry in the franchise, outside of the PS VR2 Horizon that launches tomorrow, taking Aloy to a new majestic open-world frontier to unravel the mysteries “behind Earth’s imminent collapse and unlock a hidden chapter in the ancient past.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
***Game Boy titles now live for Switch Online
***GoldenEye 007 is now live!
***Nintendo game pre-order discount vouchers
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium DLC titles $1 ea. (Reg. $2)
- Golf Story eShop $7 (Reg. $15)
- Donut County eShop $4 (Reg. $13)
- SEGA eShop publisher sale from $2
- Portal Companion Collection $12 (Reg. $20)
- Blizzard/Activision eShop sale from $14
- Bravely Default II $42 (Reg. $60)
- Sifu: Vengeance Edition $30 (Reg. $50)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metroid Prime Remastered pre-order $40
- Ghostrunner $12 (Reg. $30)
- Super Mario Odyssey $38 (Reg. $60)
- Shin Megami Tensei V $30 (Reg. $40+)
- SEGA publisher sale at Amazon from $16
- Pokémon Violet/Scarlet from $52 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
***SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console hits all-time low at $89
***Xbox Anime Month Sale up to 80% off
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection $30 (Reg. $40)
- Deep Silver and Friends Xbox sale up to 85% off
- The Last of Us Part I PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection $20 (Reg. $50)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $30 (Reg. $70)
- Or $29.50 on PSN
- Death Stranding $10 (Reg. $20+)
- God of War: Ragnarok $46 (Reg. $60)
- Digital, US only
- PlayStation PSN Double Discounts Sale
- PS Plus members can double the discount
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Xbox $14 (Reg. $40)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate from $39 (Reg. $70)
- Need for Speed Unbound PSN from $35 (Reg. $70)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm $20 (Reg. $40)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Xbox $20 (Reg. $50)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $25 (Reg. $40)
- Untitled Goose Game $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Deluxe $23.50 (Reg. $50)
- LEGO Brawls $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mafia: Trilogy Xbox $24 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Enhanced Xbox $42 (Reg. $70)
- SEGA publisher sale at Amazon from $16
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
Pre-orders:
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
