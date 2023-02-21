Today’s best game deals: Horizon Forbidden West from $30, Death Stranding $10, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Amazon is now offering Horizon Forbidden West on PS4 for $29.99 shipped and the PS5 physical copy for $39.99. Regularly $60 and $70 respectively, you’re looking at up to 50% in savings, a match for our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. These price drops are also matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. Just keep in mind, the PS4 physical copy can be upgraded to the PS5 digital version for FREE: “Owners of a PS4 disc copy must insert it into the PS5 every time they want to download or play the PS5 digital version. PS4 game disc owners who buy the PS5 Digital Edition disc-free console will not be able to get the PS5 version at no extra cost.” This is essentially the latest entry in the franchise, outside of the PS VR2 Horizon that launches tomorrow, taking Aloy to a new majestic open-world frontier to unravel the mysteries “behind Earth’s imminent collapse and unlock a hidden chapter in the ancient past.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

***Game Boy titles now live for Switch Online

PlayStation and Xbox:

***SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console hits all-time low at $89

***Xbox Anime Month Sale up to 80% off

Pre-orders:

Sony confirms PS VR 2 game list, reveals 13 new titles, and more

NYXI’s new GameCube-inspired Switch split gamepad rocks interchangeable joysticks

Overwatch Season 2 officially announced with Mythology-themed skins

Overwatch League 2022 Grand Finals liveblog: Fuel, Shock, and Outlaws square off

8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!