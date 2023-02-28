February’s best LEGO Ideas: Chronicles of Narnia, Modern Family, and more

February was about as exciting of a month as can be, with plenty of news from the LEGO Ideas team. Now on the eve of the new BTS set officially beginning to ship, we’re taking a look at three projects that may very well find themselves getting the same fame and fortune as past Ideas creations. So wrapping up February, you’ll find all of the best LEGO Ideas down below.

Chronicles of Narnia headlines February’s best LEGO Ideas

Celebrating the 75th anniversary of The Chronicles of Narnia, builder By has recreated the magic of the series in a neat brick-built scene. This project specifically is centered around The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe and has fittingly included many of those elements. While I’d expect to see an Aslan included in the final build, all of the characters you’d expect make the cut, including Peter, Susan, Edmund, the White Witch, and more.

Aside from this just being such a monumental anniversary for the franchise, now feels like the perfect time to see The Chronicles of Narnia get the LEGO treatment. Builders like myself who grew up on the film adaptations will certainly get a lot out of the build, with over 5,000 supporters already casting their vote. Over halfway to go, the remaining 760 days should all but lock this one in for an upcoming LEGO Ideas review round.

This Small Shrimping Boat is packed with details

Often times in these LEGO Ideas highlights, I focus on some lofty creations that look to assemble an iconic building or vehicle from some pop culture series out of thousands of bricks. Builder Adwind is giving us the perfect project to step away from that trend with the Small Shrimping Boat. Despite stacking up to a more compact size, it’s still quite the display-worthy model that comes packed with details. I personally love the display stand, which merges a wood-like design with some hints of the open seas.

Now over a quarter way toward hitting that sought-after 10,000-supporter milestone, the project has nearly 600 days to secure the rest.

Modern Family gets the LEGO treatment

Now that the LEGO version of The Office has hit the scene, it’s time to find the next sitcom to get the brick-built treatment. Just about all of the iconic series from the 90s and 2000s have been covered so far, and now builder BenFankhauser is giving us a fun take on one of the more recent series. Modern Family has plenty of potential for a LEGO Ideas set with so many characters and iconic locations split across the three families’ homes.

In this project, the set would include the entire cast of characters to go alongside LEGO versions of the Dunphy’s, Pritchett’s, and Tucker-Pritchett’s homes. It’s certainly the most ambitious of the sitcom creations, especially considering that all of the existing ones have either been based around apartments or single-floor office spaces.

I see a lot of potential with turning this into an official set, and getting all 11 of the characters in minifigure form would just be the start. Other builders seem to agree, with over 1,600 supporters already weighing in! That gives the project nearly 580 days to lock in the rest of the support, too.

Future LEGO Ideas kits to look forward to

Alongside these three creations that are hoping to become official sets someday, February also saw a decent amount of new projects reach the 10,000-supporter milestone on LEGO Ideas. Here are all of the projects that were locked in for this past month:

