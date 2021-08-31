Our favorite LEGO Ideas from August include a rescue helicopter, classic fire truck, more

August was quite the busy month on the LEGO Ideas front, with the launch of the eye-catching Sailboat gift with purchase going live ahead of our first report on the upcoming Home Alone set. But now we’re turning our attention to models that are still hoping to become an official set, headlined by a detailed rescue helicopter, old school camera, and more.

Aérospatiale Alouette III highlights August’s best LEGO ideas

Headlining the best LEGO Ideas for August, we have the Aérospatiale Alouette III by builder Mukkinn. This detailed recreation of one of the most used helicopters to date delivers a display-worthy version of the iconic 1961 vehicle. Sporting a slick red color scheme, it features an intricate cockpit, spinning rotors, and some nifty sliding doors in the back which are certainly my favorite part.

Given that the LEGO Group recently cancelled its Technic Osprey for having too much of a military focus, it would be pretty slick to see this rescue-focused chopper fill the void. At least over 2,600 other builders seem to agree, as there are over 385 days left to secure the next threshold in the quest towards 10,000 supporters.

Red must be contagious this month, as another build that certainly caught our eye was this classic fire truck by builder manfredt. Inspired by mid-centurty vehicles, the kit features its distinct red coat of paint alongside chrome accenting and some other fitting features like a telescopic crane-ladder on the roof, fire hose, and more.

With a design that looks right in line with the official Creator Expert vehicles, this kit certainly deserves being one of the best LEGO Ideas from August. While this model is on the lower-end of support so far at over 645 backers, we’d love to see this one hit the next threshold in the remaining 180 days.

Vintage Cinema Camera takes the spotlight

Leaning into that old school emphasis even more than the fire truck, builder Sauron the Maya has assembled a pretty novel recreation of a vintage cinema camera. Delivering that vintage design that I’m sure many of us will instantly recognize, the model is quite close to being life-sized and packs in plenty of details with the allotted dimensions.

It pairs with an equally-vintage tripod as well as a miniature build that represents one of the first recorded films on this type of camera, L’Arrivée d’un Train en Gare de la Ciotat.

These kinds of real-life retro items have done quite well for LEGO Ideas in the past. So if this project can climb from its current 1,000 supporters in the remaining over 500 days, then we very well may see this one grace store shelves as an official kit.

Future LEGO Ideas kits to look forward to

August also happened to see quite a few new projects on the LEGO Ideas platform reach the 10,000 supporter milestones. While we’re still waiting on the verdict of the most recent LEGO Ideas review round from July, there is now quite an impressive list of builds that have garnered the required votes. Here are all of the projects that were locked in for August.

As always, if you’d like to someday bring any of these creations highlighted in the best LEGO Ideas for August to your own collection, be sure to head over to each of the projects’ pages to give your vote of support.

