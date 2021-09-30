September’s best LEGO Ideas including a working orrery, brick-built koala, and more

After seeing the LEGO Ideas team premiere its upcoming Fender Stratocaster guitar build, we’re now checking out all of the other fan-made creations from September that hope to become official sets. This month we’re highlighting LEGO builds like a working orrery, a lifelike re-creation of an adorable koala, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of the best LEGO Ideas in September.

A LEGO Koala headlines September’s Ideas

First up this month, we’re taking a look at this lovely brick-built re-creation of a koala by legotruman. It’s quite similar to what we’ve seen from past projects, including previously funded ones like the LEGO Ideas birds. Assembling a mother koala sitting on a tree banch, there’s also a baby snuggling up on her back. Each of them are posable, with heads, arms, and feet that can move.

So far, this build straight out of the Australian Outback has amassed over 3,800 supporters on LEGO Ideas. And with 560 days left to lock in the remaining votes at the time of writing, we may very well see this creation become an official set.

Assemble a working orrery

Now that the Ship in a Bottle set is retiring at the end of the year, there’s a void in the LEGO Ideas lineup for a brick-built model of a real-world object. As fans wait to assemble the globe sometime in the near future, I can imagine getting to assemble this nifty orrery from builder LEGO Monkey.

With a working design, the build has an ornate base to cover all of the mechanisms that send the Earth around the Sun. There’s also a miniature moon build that will rotate around our planet as it makes each revolution.

As of now, the working orrery is still finding its footing on the LEGO Ideas platform with over 600 supporters. Though having just launched this month, we’ll hopefully see this one continue to gain steam on its climb up to becoming an official set someday.

Steampunk Explorers is packed with detail

And last up, builder Castor-Troy has imagined a unique creation deemed the Steampunk Explorers. The model in its current form applies a unique take on the modular building format to deliver a Victorian-inspired design. There’s plenty of unqiue techniques to pull off the theme, putting its nearly 3,000 pieces to good use. There’s also an observatory on the top to round out the projector on top of a slick flying car and eight minifigures.

It seems like Steampunk is still quite popular, as the LEGO Idea has collected over 4,600 supporters since going live. That gives the remaining Ideas time to secure the rest of the votes to hit that 10,000-supporter milestone.

Future LEGO Ideas kits to look forward to

Alongside the three sets that are hoping to become an official set someday, September also saw quite a few new projects reach the 10,000-supporter milestone on LEGO Ideas. Here are all of the projects that were locked in for August.

As always, if you’d like to someday bring any of these creations highlighted in the best LEGO Ideas for September to your own collection, be sure to head over to each of the projects’ pages to give your vote of support.

