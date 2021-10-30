October’s best LEGO Ideas include a Roman temple, medieval suit of armor, and more

October is coming to a close and as per usual we’re taking a look at three of our favorite LEGO Ideas creations. This month has three unique LEGO models in store ranging from some signature Roman architecture with an ancient temple to an icon from medieval times and more. So what are you waiting for! Head below for a closer look at all of the best LEGO Ideas in October.

Ancient Roman Temple headlines October’s LEGO Ideas

Out of the mind of builder HP_Brixxter, who in fact has already had builds hit the milestone in the past, is back with their latest MOC. The ancient Roman temple arrives with all of the iconic architecture you’d expect from 100 BC. Entering at minifigure scale, the building clocks in at around 2,700 pieces and packs everything from white marble columns to crimson red room with gold accenting throughout to make a pretty slick display piece.

As of now this historical creation has garnered over 1,600 supporters and has plenty of traction going forward. With nearly 600 days to secure the remaining votes on the path to 10,000 supporters, there is still plenty of time to see this ancient Roman temple become a contemporary kit that’s actually on store shelves.

Support the Ancient Roman Temple on LEGO Ideas now

Suit of Armor

Not quite as ancient as the Roman Empire or a temple but still every bit as much of a historical work of art, builder farmfarm has taken inspiration from medieval times to assemble a pretty detailed LEGO suit of armor. By far my favorite aspect of the set has to be the use of chrome pieces throughout to really sell the look.

Standing nearly 18 inches tall, this build is straight out of the 16th century and arrives with over 1,700 pieces in its current form. It’s also pretty fun to see the inclusion of a Classic Knights minifigure to go alongside the larger brick-built counterpart.

I think this build wouldn’t have had a shot before we saw the gold Infinity Gauntlet prove that the LEGO Group is willing to go all-in on some unique builds. So now there’s a very real chance that they could consider something like this armor.

Well, that is if the project can hit 10,000 supporters on LEGO Ideas. Just starting out, there’s nearly 300 votes so far. That has earned the model over 400 days to lock-in the remainder.

Support the suit of armor on LEGO Ideas now

Sea Turtle

And to wrap up all of the LEGO Ideas in October that caught our eye, builder LEGOverwatch has assembled quite a lovely display piece with their sea turtle. We’ve seen plenty of other creations go through the LEGO Ideas pipeline of turning wildlife into brick-built models worthy of our collections, and this latest one mixes things up with an underwater scene that’s packed with detail. Fittingly for the name of the set, there’s a massive turtle which steals the spotlight. Though underneath there’s a themed display base with plaque to really round out the model’s looks.

Nearly 600 days still remain to see this sea turtle swim onto store shelves. And with over 1,400 supporters already chiming in, this one is well on its way to making that happen.

Support the Sea Turtle on LEGO Ideas now

Future LEGO Ideas kits to look forward to

Alongside the three sets that are hoping to become an official set someday, October also saw quite a few new projects reach the 10,000-supporter milestone on LEGO Ideas. Here are all of the projects that were locked in for October.

As always, if you’d like to someday bring any of these creations highlighted in the best LEGO Ideas for September to your own collection, be sure to head over to each of the projects’ pages to give your vote of support. And if you’d like to submit your own LEGO Idea for us to feature, be sure to go say hi on Twitter!

More of the best LEGO Ideas projects

Stay up to date on the latest news and give us our LEGO-focused account over on Twitter a follow. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!