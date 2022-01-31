January’s best LEGO Ideas: Brick-built PS5, Air Jordan 1, Polaroid camera, and more

January has been about as exciting as its gets for LEGO Ideas. We saw the new Sonic the Hedgehog set hit store shelves to start off the year, only to be followed up by the official unveil of the upcoming Globe. But in the meantime before tomorrow’s launch, we’re checking out three different creations from the fan-made Ideas platform including a pair of iconic brick-built sneakers, an instant camera, and even a LEGO PS5 model. Head below for a closer look at all of the best LEGO Ideas in January.

Leading the way for January, builder legotruman is back with a new model and has been gaining attention all month. After seeing the LEGO Group release a brick-built pair of adidas sneakers, that streetwear inspiration is being carried over to a pair of Air Jordan 1. This unique build delivers a pair of nearly life-size shoes in a flashy red and white color scheme. There are some unique elements used to pull off the iconic look, and I have to be quite fond of how the laces in particular were assembled.

legotruman is no stranger to the LEGO Ideas platform, and their latest creation has already caught the attention of over 7,600 builders. With over 700 days left to secure the remaining support, it’s very likely we’ll see this one make it into a LEGO review before the end of the year.

Support the Air Jordan 1 on LEGO Ideas now

Polaroid Onestep SX-70

While Air Jordans are considered classics, builder Minibrick Productions has recently sought to recreate an even more vintage icon in their latest creation. Delivering a replica of the Polaroid Onestep SX-70, this build seems like the next logical approach from the LEGO Group following its Vintage Camera set released last fall. This project features the instant camera itself alongside a pack of brick-built film that really seals the deal on the retro emphasis.

As of now, over 5,800 builders have signaled that they want to someday see this end up on actual LEGO store shelves. And now that it’s over halfway toward the sought-after 10,000-supporter milestone, the over 700 days that remain for the campaign give this one a good shot at making that happen.

Support the Polaroid Onestep SX-70 on LEGO Ideas now

LEGO PS5 headlines the best Ideas project in January

Last but not least, we’re checking out a more modern iconic product that is getting the brick-built treatment courtesy of BrickinNick on LEGO Ideas. Having been making the rounds throughout January, this build might actually make it easier to get your hands on Sony’s latest console. Assembling a PS5 and its companion DualSense controller, this LEGO Ideas project gets all of the details right on the console while even managing to pull off its signature curved paneling.

Even though there’s only about 1,700 supporters right now doesn’t mean that it won’t get a chance to become an official set. With plenty of time left to hit the 10,000 milestone, we could very well see the LEGO Group turn the PS5 into a kit well before the actual consoles are readily available. But in the meantime, go check out our report on the upcoming Horizon Zero Dawn Tallneck LEGO set that’s in the works.

Support the PS5 on LEGO Ideas now

As always, if you'd like to someday bring any of these creations highlighted in the best LEGO Ideas for September to your own collection, be sure to head over to each of the projects' pages to give your vote of support.

