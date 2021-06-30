After seeing the launch of the new 2,000-piece retro Typewriter and a first look at the details on the Motorized Lighthouse, we’re now circling back to the world of LEGO Ideas to highlight some of this month’s most interesting creations. As we always do at the end of the month, we’ll be digging into the details on three different fan-made models from the crowdfunding site. For June, we’re taking a look at this brick-built version of a classic piece of personal audio history from Sony alongside some crustacean creations and more. Head below for all of the best LEGO Ideas in June.

Take a ride on the Double Looping Roller Coaster

Kicking things off for the best LEGO Ideas in June, a builder looks to take brick-built amusement and physics to a new level with their Double Looping Roller Coaster. The red coaster manages to pull off not just one but two loops, thanks to taking advantage of a clothoid loop, which the builder notes as being the most realistic way to achieve such a feat in the LEGO world.

With the current Creator Expert Roller Coaster set to expire towards the end of this year, it’ll open the door to seeing the LEGO Ideas theme get in on the amusement park festivities and bring Double Looping Coaster to life as an official set. As of now, nearly 2,900 builders are hoping to see that happen someday. And that may very well be in the cards, as there are 540 days left to secure the remaining supporters as of the time of writing.

LEGO Sony Walkman headlines June’s best Ideas

If there had to be a single theme that the LEGO Group seems to keep picking for its Ideas creations, brick-built versions of real-life objects seem to be about as popular as it gets. Looking to channel some of that historic success, builder Jerac has recreated the iconic Sony Walkman in its full retro glory.

Sporting a slick red colorway, the potential kit delivers the music player itself alongside a cassette and a fitting pair of old-school headphones. The build is about as close to life-sized as you’ll be able to get from the blocky medium and uses some interesting techniques to deliver the authentic final product.

So far, the project has garnered over 1,800 supporters and still has nearly 600 days to secure the next milestone. Given how we just saw a retro typewriter join the old school devices collection like the previous NES and TV, it seems like a LEGO Sony Walkman would be in good company amongst the lineup.

Posable Hermit Crabs

Moving onto more of a summer theme, creator Monkey-Scout has imagined a pair of delightful little Hermit Crabs for builders hopefully someday assemble. With two different versions of crustaceans, this build would enter on the smaller side of the LEGO Ideas lineup after so many larger creations as of late, but there’s plenty of detail to make up for it. Both the Marine and Land Hermit Crabs come with little display stands to complement their collection-worthy builds.

Given that builders will be able to score a Kakapo build starting tomorrow from the BrickLink Designer Program, that brick-built animal may very well lead a path to official set status for our fan-made crustaceans. As of now, 600 supporters have weighed in on the build, giving it a pretty good chance to reach the next threshold with the nearly 400 days the project has left.

Future LEGO Ideas kits to look forward to

June also saw the entry of quite a few fan-made projects into the highly sought-after 10,000 supporters club. While we’re still waiting on the verdict of the most recent LEGO Ideas review round from the start of the month, there is now quite an impressive list of builds that have garnered the required votes. Here are all of the projects that were locked in for June.

As always, if you’d like to someday bring any of these creations highlighted in the best LEGO Ideas for June to your own collection, be sure to head over to each of the projects’ pages to give your vote of support.

More of the best LEGO Ideas projects

