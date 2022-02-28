Brick-built Daft Punk helmets and more highlight best LEGO Ideas in February

February is now coming to a close, and we’re wrapping up quite the eventful month of LEGO Ideas news by checking out some of our favorite fan-made models. Just after our hands-on review of the new 2,600-piece Globe set and getting a first look at the upcoming BTS build, we’re checking out three different creations from the Ideas platform, including Daft Punk helmets, a Vintage Radio, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of the best LEGO Ideas in February.

Best LEGO Ideas of February include Daft Punk helmets

With Daft Punk’s surprise return to the world’s stage earlier this month, builder eliot.obrien’s recreation of the iconic group’s signature appearances couldn’t come at a better time. They’re our favorite LEGO Ideas model for February 2022 – maybe Guy-Manuel and Thomas Bangalter could bring their house music to the brick-built world.

Taking a note from the LEGO Group’s existing helmet lineup, these two iconic likenesses have been captured quite well. There’s the same overall scale we’ve seen from the LEGO Star Wars and Marvel lineup with display stands underneath in the same style as before. Given that we’ve already seen Tron make it into the LEGO Ideas circle, this February I am rooting for Daft Punk to get the same treatment.

The helmets are sitting at over 4,800 supporters with over 200 days remaining for this project to get the green light from LEGO. Whether or not we see Daft Punk come back for a new album or tour in the future, this is still going to be one of the best LEGO Ideas of February and will hopefully make it onto store shelves someday.

Check out this Vintage Radio.

There might not be a true key to success when it comes to having a LEGO Ideas project turned into an official set, but recreating real world objects out of bricks is the next best thing. It’s a tried and true method that we’ve seen quite a few times in the past and most recently with the Ideas Globe. Now builder dimexart is taking a crack at the concept with their Vintage Radio model.

I can only think of the unique ways that the LEGO Group could add some extra life into this model. Typically the company avoids any smartphone usage where possible, but there’s a real opportunity to turn this into an acoustic amplifier to put your phone in for some retro vibes. Though even if it’s just a display piece, there is plenty to like about the authentic design and other details.

This model has just passed the 4,000-supporter mark with plenty of time to spare. So we should hopefully be seeing this one land in a LEGO Ideas review sometime down the road.

A Walking Bridge fit for any LEGO city

Clocking in as our third and final LEGO Ideas highlight for February is TheCastleFan’s Walking Bridge model. Bridges aren’t something that we see all too often in the brick-built world, and this creation makes for a perfect example on why the LEGO Group is missing out. The unique design would look fantastic when paired with other City kits, and I can foresee this creation integrating well with Modular buildings for some added compatibility in a layout.

The arches and trusses throughout give the build a distinct look that would be lovely to see in an official set someday. As of now, over 3,000 supporters have signaled the same sentiment. That gives the Walking Bridge over 450 days to secure the rest and hopefully have a fair shot at landing on store shelves sometime in the future.

Future LEGO Ideas kits to look forward to

Alongside these three creations that are hoping to become official sets someday, February also saw something of a record number of new projects reach the 10,000-supporter milestone on LEGO Ideas. Here are all of the projects that were locked in for February:

More of the best LEGO Ideas projects

