July’s best LEGO Ideas include a PAC-MAN kinetic sculpture, Spartan Helmet, more

July kicked off in the LEGO Ideas world with the highly anticipated release of the Seinfeld Jerry’s Apartment set. That was then followed by an upcoming fan-made Sailboat gift with purchase due out next month. Although we’re not quite into August yet, as today we’re focusing on all of the month’s best models from the crowdfunding site. This time around, we’re taking a look at three notable display pieces including retro gaming icons, artifacts from 400 BC, and more.

PAC-MAN Moving Display

One of our favorite creations for July assembles one of the most popular icons in the gaming world. While we’ve seen the likes of Mario, and soon to be Luigi, enter the brick-built world, now builder LiteBricks is giving PAC-MAN a chance to do the same. This moving build assembles a kinetic sculpture similarly to the Forma Koi Fish from back in 2019.

Looking to mimic the aesthetic from the actual game, there’s a black base with blue accenting to house the actual mechanism, which allows the characters to move up and down. There’s of course PAC-MAN itself, who features a moving mouth, alongside one of each of the four iconic ghost baddies.

This build has already managed to secure 970 supporters, climbing its way toward the goal of 10,000. Off to a great start, there’s over 400 days to secure the next milestone.

Land Ahoy

Continuing with that display-worthy focus, another LEGO Ideas build in July that particularly caught our eye is this Land Ahoy creation from Ralf Ranghaal. This potential kit delivers quite a novel overall build that assembles a miniature vignette of a ship exploring the seas. The most unique aspect of it though isn’t the intricate details or interesting part usage, but the arched design that gives it a real presence up on display.

Over 6,700 builders are hoping to someday get a chance to assemble this model as of now. And with over 725 days for the rest to trickle in, it’s quite likely we’ll see this highlight from July enter the LEGO Ideas review process in the near future.

Spartan Helmet

Last up for July, we’re taking a look at this unique Spartan Helmet from builder Delusion Brick. LEGO busts and helmets have been a recent and quite popular addition to the current lineup, though most of these have been focused on licensed properties like Star Wars, Marvel, and DC. Looking to get in on that popularity with a different approach, this Spartan Helmet assembles the iconic helmet out of gold bricks with all of the expected flair.

That attention to detail seems to have paid off so far, as over 3,000 fans have noted they’d like to see this become an official set. And with over 540 days left to make that happen, odds are looking good we may see this one considered by the LEGO Group.

Future LEGO Ideas kits to look forward to

July also saw the entry of quite a few fan-made projects into the highly sought-after 10,000 supporters club. While we’re still waiting on the verdict of the most recent LEGO Ideas review round from the start of the month, there is now quite an impressive list of builds that have garnered the required votes. Here are all of the projects that were locked in for July.

As always, if you’d like to someday bring any of these creations highlighted in the best LEGO Ideas for July to your own collection, be sure to head over to each of the projects’ pages to give your vote of support.

More of the best LEGO Ideas projects

