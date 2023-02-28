Amazon low hits Seagate’s 500GB 2,000MB/s USB 3.2 Firecuda portable gaming SSD at $100

Justin Kahn -
Amazonseagate
Reg. $130+ $100

Amazon is now offering the Seagate 500GB Firecuda Gaming External Solid-State Drive for $99.99 shipped. Originally $190, it more typically carries a $130 regular price these days and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low and the fist notable deal we have tracked since Black Friday last year. Seagate says users will experience “high-speed, no-lag PC gaming with an external portable USB-C drive harnessing fierce FireCuda NVMe SSD performance” here. It delivers support for USB 3.2 gen 2×2 with speeds rivaling just about all portable SSDs in this price range at up to 2,000MB/s. The sturdy aluminum enclosure and customizable RGB LED lights that sync with the Seagate FireCuda Gaming Dock are also a nice touches as well. Head below for additional details. 

One thing to keep in mind here is that you are paying a but of a premium with the Seagate portable Firecuda gaming drives. There are more affordable WD models out there – the newer WD_BLACK 500GB P40 Game Drive SSD sells for $90, for example – but you can get even better bang for your buck landing a portable SSD that isn’t specifically designed for gaming. The SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD is only about half the speed of the aforementioned options here, but you can land double the storage for $99 shipped

If it’s the internal PC and PS5 storage you’re after, check out the deals still live below:

Seagate 500GB Firecuda Gaming SSD features:

  • Experience high-speed, no-lag PC gaming with an external portable USB-C drive harnessing fierce FireCuda NVMe SSD performance and cutting-edge USB 3.2 gen 2×2 technology for speeds of up to 2000MB/s
  • Store a massive library of games and content with up to 500GB of capacity
  • The ideal solution for a PC or laptop SSD, FireCuda Gaming SSD includes customizable RGB LED lights that sync with the Seagate FireCuda Gaming Dock for an enhanced, fully-personalized desktop gaming setup
  • FireCuda Gaming SSD’s compact, lightweight, industrial design complements premium gaming rigs while its sturdy aluminum enclosure offers cooling and heat dissipation for extended reliability—plus, it’s USB-powered, so external no power supply needed

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

seagate

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Just $15 scores your iPhone 14 this 2-in-1 ESR HaloLock...
Looking for an extra Qi charging pad? OtterBox’s bran...
Add a splash of wood to your PC setup with CORSAIR̵...
Optoma’s refreshed UHD35x True 4K Home Theater Pr...
Microsoft wireless Xbox gampads now on sale from $44 (R...
Govee’s customizable Glide Tri Smart Light Panels ret...
Leave the house equipped with KeySmart’s mini EDC...
Cuisinart’s vertical propane smoker is perfect fo...
Load more...
Show More Comments