Amazon low hits Seagate’s 500GB 2,000MB/s USB 3.2 Firecuda portable gaming SSD at $100

Amazon is now offering the Seagate 500GB Firecuda Gaming External Solid-State Drive for $99.99 shipped. Originally $190, it more typically carries a $130 regular price these days and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low and the fist notable deal we have tracked since Black Friday last year. Seagate says users will experience “high-speed, no-lag PC gaming with an external portable USB-C drive harnessing fierce FireCuda NVMe SSD performance” here. It delivers support for USB 3.2 gen 2×2 with speeds rivaling just about all portable SSDs in this price range at up to 2,000MB/s. The sturdy aluminum enclosure and customizable RGB LED lights that sync with the Seagate FireCuda Gaming Dock are also a nice touches as well. Head below for additional details.

One thing to keep in mind here is that you are paying a but of a premium with the Seagate portable Firecuda gaming drives. There are more affordable WD models out there – the newer WD_BLACK 500GB P40 Game Drive SSD sells for $90, for example – but you can get even better bang for your buck landing a portable SSD that isn’t specifically designed for gaming. The SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD is only about half the speed of the aforementioned options here, but you can land double the storage for $99 shipped.

If it’s the internal PC and PS5 storage you’re after, check out the deals still live below:

Seagate 500GB Firecuda Gaming SSD features:

Experience high-speed, no-lag PC gaming with an external portable USB-C drive harnessing fierce FireCuda NVMe SSD performance and cutting-edge USB 3.2 gen 2×2 technology for speeds of up to 2000MB/s

Store a massive library of games and content with up to 500GB of capacity

The ideal solution for a PC or laptop SSD, FireCuda Gaming SSD includes customizable RGB LED lights that sync with the Seagate FireCuda Gaming Dock for an enhanced, fully-personalized desktop gaming setup

FireCuda Gaming SSD’s compact, lightweight, industrial design complements premium gaming rigs while its sturdy aluminum enclosure offers cooling and heat dissipation for extended reliability—plus, it’s USB-powered, so external no power supply needed

