VIZIO’s 2022 model 75-inch VRR 4K Smart TV just hit its best Amazon price yet at $949

Amazon is offering the new VIZIO 75-inch MQX Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV for $949 shipped. This model launched as part of VIZIO’s summer 2022 lineup at $1,200 and is now over $250 off. Today’s deal is $150 below our mention from last November on this model, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This is a 4K 120Hz display supported by active full array local dimming, 1,000 nits of peak brightness, and optimized Dolby Vision HDR. From there, you’ll find modern HDMI 2.1 inputs alongside gaming-ready features like AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and Variable Refresh Rate technology as well as Wi-Fi 6E Tri-Band connectivity and direct access to all of your favorite streaming services. Hit up our launch coverage for additional details and head below for more.

VIZIO displays have always been known for delivering notable specs at budget-friendly prices. So if you’re looking for something even more affordable than today’s lead deal it might be a good idea to consider the smaller 50-inch model that is currently selling for $549 shipped. That price comes within $49 of the best we have tracked and delivers the same feature set in smaller frame.

Otherwise, go with the even more budget-conscious Walmart onn. model. This 75-inch 4K display won’t deliver all of the bells and whistles VIZIO’s does – Wi-Fi 6, HDMI 2.1, VRR, and more – but it comes in at $578 shipped right now. That’s another $371 in savings and all of the details you need are waiting in our deal post.

Just be sure to scope out Sony’s brand new Google TV-powered 2023 BRAVIA XR TV lineup whiel you’re at it.

VIZIO 75-inch MQX Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV features:

Max 4K Picture Perfection – Stream or game in over 1 billion colors enhanced with Quantum Color. Deep contrast and up to 1000 nit high peak brightness are achieved with Active Full Array + local dimming, enhanced with Dolby Vision HDR Bright Mode & HDR10+, and fine-tuned with Active Pixel Tuning.

America’s Smart TV – Instantly access millions of titles with America’s Smart TV. Stream shows, movies, news, sports, music, and more on all your favorite apps, and enjoy over 250 free channels on WatchFree+.

Free TV Lives Here – Save on cable bills and stream for free with VIZIO WatchFree+. Built-in to every new VIZIO TV, WatchFree+ gives you 250+ live streaming channels and over 5,000 titles on demand. No subscriptions, logins, or fees.

Ultimate Gaming TV – Get ready for next-gen gaming with 120Hz Native Refresh Rate, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VRR, ultra-low input lag, HDMI 2.1, and Dolby Vision. Game Mode and the integrated gaming menu instantly power on when a console or PC is detected.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!