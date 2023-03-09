SPY+ partners with Trevor Kennison for a new sunglass and goggle collection

SPY+ Optic is collaborating with Trevor Kennison, one of the top professional sit ski athletes, on a limited edition collection of goggles, sunglasses, and helmets to close out the ’22-’23 winter season. If you’re not familiar with Trevor Kennison, he suffered a life-altering snowboarding accident that left him paralyzed in 2014. However, that did not stop his love of snowboarding, and he became the first sit-skier to participate in the legendary Kings & Queens of Corbet’s event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. You will want to head below to check out this entire SPY+ collection and be sure to also check out TravisMathew’s new polos for spring here.

“It’s rare that brands support adaptive athletes with signature product, but it is so important to anyone who faces physical challenges and wants to be active outside,” said Trevor. “When adaptive athletes see brands we love shining light on our accomplishments, it lights up our entire community in ways most people can’t imagine.”

SPY+ Galactic MIPS Helmet

Keep your head protected with the new Galactic Helmet that features MIPS brain protection, a Snug Life fit dial, removable earpads, and passive ventilation that helps to ensure the helmet is comfortable for long days on the mountain. Better yet, it features interchangeable colored brims that add a pop of style to your helmet. There are three different sizes you can choose from as well as a Lil Galactic Helmet meant for younger ones on the slopes. Both helmets are priced at $120 and come in an array of fun colors too.

Marauder Elite Goggles

See clearly down the hill with the Marauder Elite Goggles. The frameless design of the Marauder Elite offers enhanced ventilation that makes it almost impossible to fog, and its toric lens provides the ultimate in visual clarity. The lens is actually called “happy lens” and features tech that boosts mood and alertness as well as enhances color and contrast. Better yet, it has six super-strong magnets for fast and easy lens changes, so you can switch up your look. You can choose from 12 different color options, and they’re priced at $280.

Czar Sunglasses

With warmer weather quickly approaching, now is a fantastic time to update your sunglasses. The Czar style has a flat-top design with a double-bar frame. The matte black coloring is also very on-trend for this season, however you can choose from nine lens color options. It has 100% UV protection and logos throughout for a stylish touch.

