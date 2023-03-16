National Geographic’s Starter Rock Tumbler Kit falls 32% to new low of $34, more from $12

Amazon is now offering a selection of National Geographic Science and Activity Kits starting from $12. Leading the way here has to be the National Geographic Starter Rock Tumbler Kit marked down to $33.99 shipped. Normally going for $50, this 32% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by $7.50. Taking a rough rock down to a polished gemstone, this rock tumbling kit will include everything you need to get started with an instruction and learning guide to assist you in the process. You’ll find a half pound of rough rocks to tumble down into shiny stones. The tumbler with a 1-pound barrel is the centerpiece here with four bags of polishing grits. Be sure to keep reading below for more National Geographic kit deals.

More National Geographic Science and Activity Kits:

While these kits are great for the STEAM students in your life, they may instead want to play on their Switch. If you have extra Joy-Cons then you’ll be interested in the HyperX ChargePlay Quad Joy-Con Charging Station marked down to $15, the lowest price we can find. Whether you just picked up the Mario Day console bundle or have an OLED setup, the HyperX Chargeplay Quad will ensure your Joy-Cons are at the ready. It simultaneously charges four Joy-Con controllers at once with battery indicators to display the charge status alongside an included 2-meter cable for easy placement in the game room.

National Geographic Starter Rock Tumbler Kit features:

CREATE YOUR OWN GEMSTONES – Rock tumbling is a hugely popular hobby for kids and adults! This starter rock tumbler makes it fun and easy to turn rough rocks into beautifully polished gemstones, thanks to its simple operation and durable design.

EASY TO USE AND EDUCATIONAL – Detailed tumbler instructions lead you step-by-step through the rock tumbling process, A full-color learning guide details how rocks are naturally polished and has fascinating facts about the gemstones in the kit.

ALL-IN-ONE TUMBLING KIT – This kit has everything you need and then some! You get ½ a pound of rough rocks with nine different types of gemstones inside, five jewelry fastenings, and our four-stage rock polishing grit.

