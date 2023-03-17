Juice up your mobile kit with mophie’s fabric-wrapped 20K powerstation XXL at $39 (Reg. $60)

Now sitting alongside the 2023 ZAGG St. Patrick’s Day sale, Amazon is offering a solid deal on the mophie powerstation XXL Power Bank at $38.99 shipped. Regularly $70 directly from ZAGG and more like $60 via Best Buy and Amazon, today’s deal is a solid 35% off and the lowest price we can find. While not to be confused with the powerstation pro model we went hands-on with last summer, the powerstation XXL carries a similar 20,000mAh battery just with slower charging speeds. Having said that, the 18W USB-C power delivery output is more than capable of keeping you juiced up and this model is also a fraction of the $150 the pro goes for. Alongside the USB-C connectivity, it also provides a pair of USB-A ports, a 4-light LED power indicator, and a nice fabric finish on the outside that “prevents scuffs and scratches” and looks good in the process. More details below. 

Now if the fabric treatment and sizable portable battery capacity isn’t a must for you, something like the Anker PowerCore Slim 10K will likely do the trick and save you some cash. Coming in at around $20 Prime shipped on Amazon, this one might cut the power storage in half, but it is a far more affordable solution and will likely be more than enough for most folks throughout the day or on vacation this spring and summer. 

As we mentioned above, this year’s ZAGG St. Patrick’s Day sale is now in full swing. Offering 25% off its collection of Apple accessories, you’ll find solid deals on iPhone chargers, iPad keyboards, and some of its newest releases. Everything you need to know alongside some highlight deals are waiting in our coverage right here

mophie powerstation XXL features:

  • Featuring a 20,000 mAh large internal battery, the high-capacity power bank allows superfast charging that can fully charge your phone up to 4.6 times. Charge 3 devices at the same time.
  • 18W USB-C power delivery output. Charge your phone at the fastest speed possible and get up to 50 percent battery in just 30 minutes. The USB-C port can be used to recharge the power station itself, in record time.
  • Along with the USB-C PD port, the portable power bank also features 2 USB-A ports for charging smartphones, tablets, and other USB-enabled devices. The pack includes one charging cable (USB-A to USB-C).

