Save 38% on CORSAIR’s HS65 Surround Sound Gaming Headset in return to $50 low

Amazon is currently offering the CORSAIR HS65 Surround Wired Gaming Headset for $49.99 shipped. Normally going for $80, this 38% discount, or solid $30 price drop marks a return to the all-time low we’ve only tracked once before today. Shipping with support for Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound on PC and Mac, the custom-tuned 50mm drivers allow you to hear “excellent sound with the range needed to hear everything on the battlefield.” You will also find support for Sony Tempest 3D when gaming on your PlayStation 5. CORSAIR also implemented SonarWorks SoundID technology so you can configure the sound to your personal audio tastes. While you get the benefit of surround sound gaming on some platforms, you also have access to wider compatibility over the 3.5mm audio connector as well. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

While you’re currently not saving any cash here, you could instead go with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset at $45. Unlike the CORSAIR headset, the Kraken only uses a 3.5mm audio/microphone combo plug making it cross-platform compatible. The microphone on this headset retracts inside the left earcup to stay out of the way when not in use. Audio controls are also in-line with this headset rather than being on the headset itself. You still get 7.1 surround sound when you use the headset on a PC. Both headsets feature design keys to prolong comfort during long sessions. While the CORSAIR option above may rise back up closer to its list price, the Kraken typically stays in the $45 price range.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Want to upgrade your gaming mouse alongside your headset? We’re currently tracking the Razer Basilisk V2 Wired Gaming Mouse marked down to $36.50, the lowest price we can find right now. Using a 20,000 DPI optical sensor, you can adjust the sensitivity on the fly with a dedicated DPI button. Integrated Chroma RGB allows you to synchronize your entire gaming setup with the Razer Synapse program for one coordinated look. Eleven programmable buttons allow for remapping and are also customized through Synapse.

CORSAIR HS65 SURROUND Gaming Headset features:

The CORSAIR HS65 SURROUND Gaming Headset delivers all-day comfort and sound with memory foam leatherette ear pads and Dolby Audio 7.1 surround sound on PC and Mac, bolstered by lightweight construction reinforced with aluminum. Sonarworks SoundID Technology personalizes your headset settings to match your audio taste. An omni-directional microphone picks up your voice loud and clear, and custom-tuned 50mm neodymium audio drivers offer great sound quality and range. A 3.5mm audio connector ensures wide compatibility across most devices, including PC, Mac, Xbox Series X | S, PS5 with Tempest 3D AudioTech support, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and mobile.

