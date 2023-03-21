Ditch the emulators, run Windows programs on your MacOS, Linux, or ChromeOS for $49

Do you want to run Windows programs without all the junk that comes along with it? Looking for Office without running slow emulators or having half your hard drive being taken up with a separate partition? There’s a great way to have Windows apps on your sleek Macbook or super-fast Linux machine. With CrossOver+, you can get the programs you want without dual-booting, emulators, or partitions. Right now, you can get a one year subscription to CrossOver+ for Mac, Linux, or ChromeOS for only $49! Save 33% on the regular price!

Emulators are slow and clunky, gobbling up valuable memory and hard drive space. CrossOver+ is definitively not an emulator, it instead translates Windows commands into your preferred operating system language. Whether you’re running Mac, ChroneOS, or Linux, you’ll be able to start up and run Windows programs seamlessly. No reboots or lag required!

If you’re a fan of Windows games but not Windows OS, you can run Windows Steam games at native speeds, so you won’t have to choose between lag and your favorite OS. CrossOver+ is simply another icon on your desktop, start it up and let Crossover+ do the work for you without complicated steps or system-threatening changes.

Spotlit by PCMag, CrossOver+ is a winner with Mac and Linux fans who are refusing to bow to Windows domination! When reviewing CrossOver+, CultofMac said “And despite all the translation that’s required, [Corssover+] runs surprisingly well. So much so that you can use it to play action-packed online games on a MacBook Air that doesn’t even have a fan.”

Whether you’re doing it for work, a hobby, or gaming, you can’t go wrong with translating great Windows programs over to your better OS. CrossOver+ is on a 33% discount, a one-year subscription is only $49. Available for Mac, Linux, and ChromeOS, CrossOver+ will let you have what you want from Microsoft without all the unwanted baggage!

