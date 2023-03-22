As the LEGO Star Wars 2023 lineup comes into clearer focus, today we can share a first look at the latest addition to the upcoming collection of sets. This year has already seen quite a few early looks at sets that arenâ€™t going to be due out until later this year, like the UCS X-Wing that drops on May 1. And just ahead of Star Wars Day too, the LEGO Group will be debuting a new pack of BrickHeadz to continue the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi with a Battle of Endor Heroes pack.

Joining the rest of the sets due out this spring and before May the 4th, today weâ€™re getting an early look at a new pack of Star Wars BrickHeadz. Todayâ€™s first look arrives thanks to The Brick News over on Instagram. Set to hit store shelves officially on May 1, the new LEGO Battle of Endor Heroes pack arrives as set number 40623.

Assembling five characters from Return of the Jedi, the set is the very first to include this many Star Wars icons. Weâ€™ve seen some 2-packs in the past, but now the LEGO Group is stepping up to a more themed assortment. All 549 included bricks will be split across Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Lando Calrissian, who sport full BrickHeadz builds. Then R2-D2 and Wicket will also be in the box, rocking smaller builds to keep their proportions similar.

While we wait for official images to be revealed, we do know that the LEGO Battle of Endor Heroes set will retail for $39.99 when it does arrive later this spring. It wonâ€™t be a gift with purchase for the Star Wars Day festivities, so stay tuned for that kit.

This will be the latest addition to the lineup of Star Wars BrickHeadz, and notably only the second this year. We saw a Tusken Raider hit the scene at the start of 2023, and now there are some extra Original Trilogy characters on the way.

As far as the rest of the LEGO Star Wars lineup for 2023, we also have quite a bit on tap. A newÂ 630-piece Executor Super Star DestroyerÂ was just officially revealed, going up for pre-order ahead of its May 1 launch. And speaking of May the 4th, weâ€™re also expecting to see a new 1,950-piece UCS X-Wing hit the scene, too. Then for everything coming in the summer lineup, we broke down aÂ collection of kits due out on August 1.Â

