For just $9, it’s hard not to recommend picking up this aluminum MacBook stand (70% off)

Patrick Campanale -
Reg. $30 $9
graphical user interface, website

Perfect Office Products 2020 (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering the LORYERGO Laptop Stand for $8.99 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 7OZWLRVX at checkout. Down from a $30 normal rate at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at an impressive 70% off and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This laptop stand is compatible with basically all portable computers ranging from 10 to 15.6 inches, which also includes the more modern 16-inch size that’s in a 15.6-inch form-factor. Comprised of aluminum, it can support heavier computers with up to 22 pounds of weight capacity. The perforated design allows for ample cooling even when using high-end machines, and there’s just four flush-fit leg connector bolts required for assembly. Keep reading for more.

If you need to prop up a tablet or smartphone, check out this plastic stand. It comes in at just $7.50 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon, which is a little below today’s lead deal. It’s made from plastic and can fold flat for easy transport. Just keep in mind that this won’t support a laptop or even larger tablets, limiting its use a bit.

Not a laptop fan? Well, Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac is on sale from $1,100 right now. With $199 in savings to enjoy here, this all-in-one desktop is a great option for simpler setups. It packs the M1 chip, at least 256GB in storage, and a minimum of 8GB of memory. With a built-in 1080p FaceTime camera, you’ll be able to take video calls or talk to friends without plugging in a webcam. There’s also Dolby Atmos speakers built-in too for watching YouTube, Netflix, or listening to Apple Music.

LORYERGO Laptop Stand features:

Better Ergonomics – Our computer stand can provide you with high-quality sight in any situation. This laptop stand easily lifts your laptop to a higher level. It can help relieve posture related problems such as muscle strain, or neck and shoulder discomfort as you work. More Stable – This laptop risers is made of a metal plate which is sturdy enough to last long and maintaining a sleek appearance. Sturdy and strong enough to hold laptops up to 22lbs (10kg). Get Your Workspace Organized – Do you have a messy workspace? A laptop stand can offer a place to keep your odds and ends hidden away when you don’t need them and reduce clutter on your tabletop.

