Framework’s Laptop 16 has user-upgradable GPU and lets you remove the numpad

If you haven’t heard of Framework, well, it’s a company that thinks you should be able to upgrade and service your own laptop. That’s right, Framework’s whole schtick is that you’ll be able to both upgrade or service your own laptop without having to re-purchase later on. Want to upgrade the processor? Sure. more storage? Of course. Well, Framework is now announcing its next major project category with a high-performance 16-inch laptop dubbed the Framework Laptop 16. What all does it bring to the table? Let’s take a closer look below.

Framework Laptop gets a large upgrade

Framework’s laptops are unique in many ways, but also, in certain areas, lagged behind. Well, that’s over now that Framework has a 16-inch laptop, which has a lot of very interesting add-ons.

Starting out with the Framework Laptop 16, the team wanted to figure out exactly how to design it. With a larger screen, they were split between including a numpad or not… and even after doing market research, realized that it was about a 50/50 split between those who loved and hated it. This actually posed the team with a unique opportunity, delivering on the fully customizable experience that Framework is known for.

Instead of forcing you to choose between a numpad or not, now you can pick up various Input Modules that are hot-swappable. There are three sizes, including small, medium, and large. According to Framework, you’ll be able to “actually remove the keyboard, remove the numpad, slide the keyboard into the center and add input modules to the left and right.” All of this is possible without turning the machine off, too, making it even more convenient.

These modules are open-source, and you can even build functional things like an LED matrix or a haptic slider for the smaller sizes. For medium modules you’ll find numpads, but also secondary displays or macro pads that are workable. And, for the large input modules, more than a standard keyboard is available, with both regular backlit and RGB models being a thing among multiple language choices.

Of course, the Framework Laptop 16 still leverages the Expansion Bay system, which is where the upgradable, modular design really comes in clutch. You’ll be able to do things like swap out a graphics module independently from the rest of the laptop, giving you more GPU power (or less) depending on what your needs are at the time. The PCIe x8 interface also allows other non-graphics use cases to be added, like dual M.2 SSD cards, which bring up tot 16TB of full-speed SSD storage to your laptop.

There’s also the Expansion Card system found in the Framework Laptop 13 here, which lets you pick and choose what ports are on either side. Plus, the fixed 3.5mm headphone jack has now been replaced with an Audio Expansion Card, letting you change it out for a USB port for a wireless headset dongle, should that be something you’re looking to get.

The Framework Laptop 16 is slated to be available later this spring when pre-orders go live, so be sure to stick around to find out when you can purchase this new laptop.

9to5Toys’ Take

I love the idea behind the Framework Laptop and the fact that it now comes in a larger size. The thought of being able to upgrade my laptop just like I can upgrade my desktop is fascinating to me, and something I’ve longed for since.. well, forever. Plus, now that you can really pick and choose what the top surface of the laptop is, and swap out a numpad for a macro keyboard without rebooting the computer, it’s even better. I’m excited to see what else Framework has up their sleeves as time goes on, and what price the Framework Laptop 16 comes in at.

