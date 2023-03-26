Save 40% on CORSAIR’s Virtuoso RGB Wireless surround sound gaming headset at $120

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR Virtuoso RGB Wireless Gaming Headset in white for $119.99 shipped. Normally going for $200, this 40% discount or solid $80 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this colorway while coming within $1 of the lowest price we’ve seen for any colorway. Using CORSAIR’s Slipstream Wireless technology, you can game wirelessly with the USB dongle or connect a 3.5mm/USB cable for even broader platform compatibility. Speaking of the USB cable, that is how you’ll be able to play back high-fidelity 24bit/96kHz audio. Powered by dual 50mm drivers, the Virtuoso delivers virtual 7.1 surround sound while gaming so you can hear where enemies are coming from with the detachable microphone allowing you to easily communicate with teammates. Head below for more.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $50. Unlike the Virtuoso, this headset is wired only, though that increases the platforms you can use it. The microphone here isn’t detachable but it does retract back into the earcup when not in use and while traveling. Audio controls are also in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from. Made from bauxite aluminum, the Razer Kraken headset is designed to be lightweight and portable for on-the-go use.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your keyboard alongside a headset? We’re currently tracking the Razer Ornata V2 Hybrid Mechanical Gaming Keyboard marked down to $50, the first price drop of 2023. This keyboard features mecha-membrane switches that provide the tactile feel of mechanical keys while using a membrane rubber dome switch. Unlike some of Razer’s higher-end options, the Ornata V2 uses zone-based RGB backlighting, compared to the per-key you’d get on the high-end models, which can be controlled in the Razer Synapse software. You also receive a magnetic wrist rest with the keyboard so your hands remain comfortable during long typing sessions. Rounding out the Ornata V3 are dedicated media control keys and ABS keycaps for long-term wear resistance.

CORSAIR Virtuoso RGB Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Uncompromising sound quality: A matched pair of precisely tuned 50mm high-density neodymium speaker drivers deliver immersive 7.1 surround sound with a frequency range of 20hz-40,000hz – double that of typical gaming headsets.

Comfort is king: Premium memory foam earpads that conform to the shape of your head, along with a lightweight headband deliver pillow-soft, long-lasting comfort, enabling you to play for hours on end.

Wide device compatibility: Connect to virtually any device including PC, PS5, PS4, Nintendo switch, and mobile with wired 3.5mm, usb, or Slipstream Wireless.

