Dell’s 32-inch 1440p 165Hz USB-C Gaming Monitor falls to new low of $300 (Save 33%)

Amazon is now offering the Dell G3223D 32-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $299.99 shipped. Normally going for $450, this 33% discount or solid $150 price drop marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this monitor, beating the previous low we have tracked by $50. This large 32-inch 1440p monitor comes equipped with an IPS panel for wide viewing angles and better colors with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC support ensuring no screen tearing and smooth gameplay. This also means variable refresh rate is supported for even console gamers with dual HDMI 2.0 ports, a single DisplayPort 1.4 input, and USB-C input allowing for multiple connections without having to swap cables. That USB-C connection allows for a single-cable setup for those who want a secondary monitor for their laptops as well. Head below for more.

While you can use the included stand here, you may want to have more adjustment ability and save on desk space. In that case, you could grab the MOUNTUP Single Monitor Mount for $38 after clipping the on-page coupon. The VESA mounting system used here supports both the 75x75mm and 100x100mm patterns for even more flexibility. There is even a gas spring that supports the majority of the monitor weight so adjustments can be made with ease which ranges from height, tilt, pivot, and swivel. Desk mounting is handled by either the included c-clamp or grommet clamp with the latter creating a more seamless look with cable management routes built into the arm.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to upgrade your battelstation peripherals? We’re currently tracking the ASUS Chakram X Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Mouse marked down to $130, a return to the second-best price. In the past, many wireless mice only connected, well, wirelessly. The ASUS ROG Chakram X, however, does things a little differently. Sure, it connects over Bluetooth or the 2.4GHz USB dongle. But, those who want the lowest latency possible or to use it while charging will find that it also functions wired as well, making it even more versatile. There’s a 36,000 DPI sensor with 8,000Hz polling, which helps the seven programmable buttons and 4-way directional joystick communicate with your computer at the fastest speed possible. In fact, you can even switch out the 3-pin mechanical switches and 5-pin optical microswitches to really dial in the feel of this mouse.

Dell G3223D 32-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor features:

FAST AND RESPONSIVE GAMEPLAY: Stay one step ahead of the competition with this fast IPS panel that supports 165Hz Variable Refresh Rate on PCs and up to 120Hz on Console gaming in QHD resolution.

LAG FREE: Enjoy lag-free gaming with a 1ms GTG response time and AMD FreeSync PremiumPro and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, which reduces screen tearing for a fluid and smooth gaming experience.

ENHANCED CONSOLE GAMING: The Dell 32 USB-C Gaming Monitor offers compatibility with the latest consoles and allows you to experience QHD content at a 120Hz variable refresh rate.

