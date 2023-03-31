Today’s Android game and app deals: Muse Dash, Atom RPG, Levelhead, and more

We are about to finish up with the work week, but first let’s collect all of today’s best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play. You’ll want to make sure you explore all of the major deals and all-time lows live for World Backup Day in our roundup as well as this offer on the Google Fast Pair-equipped Jabra Elite 5 ANC earbuds, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight deals include titles like Muse Dash, Atom RPG, Levelhead, ReadEra Premium, Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Best Android app deals

More Android app deals still live:

More on Muse Dash:

Dance to the music and beat enemies in the air and on the ground. Also, watch out for the obstacles!! What an easy, beginner-friendly rhythm game. It must be the paradise of parkour & rhythm game.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!