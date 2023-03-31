Today’s Android game and app deals: Muse Dash, Atom RPG, Levelhead, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

We are about to finish up with the work week, but first let’s collect all of today’s best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play. You’ll want to make sure you explore all of the major deals and all-time lows live for World Backup Day in our roundup as well as this offer on the Google Fast Pair-equipped Jabra Elite 5 ANC earbuds, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight deals include titles like Muse Dash, Atom RPG, Levelhead, ReadEra Premium, Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android app deals

More Android app deals still live:

More on Muse Dash:

Dance to the music and beat enemies in the air and on the ground. Also, watch out for the obstacles!! What an easy, beginner-friendly rhythm game. It must be the paradise of parkour & rhythm game.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Jabra Elite 5 ANC earbuds fall to second-best price wit...
Thrustmaster’s licensed Ferrari 458 Spider Racing...
This 60W portable solar panel has 18W USB-C PD to power...
Celebrate World Backup Day with our top NAS recommendat...
Amazon accessory and home office sale from $3: Cables, ...
Save 29% on Microsoft’s latest 12.4-inch Surface ...
The Long Dark gets its first paid expansion with Tales ...
Skytech’s new Azure desktop with 12th Gen Intel a...
Load more...
Show More Comments