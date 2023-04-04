Here’s a first look at LEGO’s upcoming 1,949-piece UCS Star Wars X-Wing

Last we checked in on the first UCS Star Wars set for 2023, we detailed what to expect from the basics of the new X-Wing Fighter launching this spring. Now as the May 1 release date inches closer, we have some new information to share about the upcoming LEGO set 75355 including a first look at the design, its overall measurements, and information about the packaging.

More details emerge on upcoming LEGO UCS X-Wing

As a quick recap, this year’s May the 4th UCS Star Wars set will arrive as a new X-Wing Fighter. It’ll be the third version of the ship in this display-worthy theme, but it has been a decade since the last one. Debuting on May 1 for $239.99 with 1,949 pieces, set number 75355 will be an exclusive to LEGO Shop Online and in-person retail stores.

While nothing has actually changed from our first report, 9to5Toys can in fact share some new information on the set. In its latest form, the UCS X-Wing will stand 21.6 inches long with an over 10-inch height thanks to the included display stand.

There’s of course going to be a UCS plaque included as per usual with the theme, though this will be the very first time that Star Wars builders won’t have to go through the grueling process of applying a sticker to get those in-universe details. The plaque is a printed piece this time around, which is a nice departure from every kit in the Ultimate Collector Series so far.

Another update with printing is that the windshield piece is going to be stamped onto the actual element this time. There will be stickers used in the cockpit to add some extra detail, though at least the one major section of the build that benefits from a custom piece will be getting the right treatment.

We previously reported that Luke Skywalker and R2-D2 would be the only figures in the set, and that still stands true. But we do know that the display stand this time is only going to have room for the X-Wing pilot, and not his faithful astromech droid. It’s going to be very similar to the UCS Y-Wing, which also opted to only feature a spot in the display for the pilot. Instead R2 will reside right in the starfighter itself like you’d expect. This is going to likely be one of the weaker parts of the set, as the scaled-up design makes the droid look a bit too small compared to the otherwise massive version of the X-Wing.

Not that it will have major impacts to the set, but the upcoming UCS X-Wing will be themed around its appearance in Return of the Jedi. Most Star Wars fans and LEGO builders alike will almost certainly think of the original film in the Star Wars saga when the flagship of the Rebel fleet comes to mind, but the LEGO Group will be looking to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Episode IV with some themed box art and instructions to commemorate the occasion.

Last but not least, the box art is going to be refreshed from the previous plain black design we’ve seen for some time now from LEGO Star Wars. The UCS X-Wing 75355 will be getting a little more love than previous installments in the series, which should have a bit of that Return of the Jedi theming to round out the kit.

And in case you missed it from the weekend, we just covered what to expect from the rest of the LEGO Star Wars lineup in 2023. The summer wave is shaping up to be as compelling as it gets, with a rumored UCS Venator joining the X-Wing Fighter, as well as some other favorites like a Republic Gunship and more.

