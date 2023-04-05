Today’s Android game and app deals: Full Pipe, Endurance, Morgiana, Notes, and more

Wednesday afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready and waiting down below. Alongside the Google Play offers, we are also tracking a solid $100 price drop on Logitech’s G CLOUD Handheld Portable Console as well as today’s offer on the Android-ready Turtle Beach Xbox wired/wireless mobile controller. As for the apps, highlight deals include Full Pipe, Nimian Legends: BrightRidge, Endurance, Morgiana, Notes, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android app deals
- The Lost Lands Dinosaur Hunter FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Paranormal Territory FREE (Reg. $2)
- Paranormal Territory 2 FREE (Reg. $1)
- Mental Hospital III FREE (Reg. $1)
- Unit Converter Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Bass Booster & Equalizer PRO FREE (Reg. $3)
- Antonyms PRO FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Theme Park Simulator FREE (Reg. $1)
- Full Pipe $1 (Reg. $3)
- Nimian Legends : Vandgels $1 (Reg. $5)
- Nimian Legends : BrightRidge $1 (Reg. $3)
- Endurance: dead space Premium $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Morgiana: Mysteries (Full) $1 (Reg. $3)
- Mars Power Industries $2.50 (Reg. $5.50)
- My Movies 4 Pro $11 (Reg. $16)
- Notes $2.50 (Reg. $5.50)
- Root Explorer $1.50 (Reg. $5)
More Android app deals still live:
- 3D EARTH PRO – local forecast FREE (Reg. $9.50)
- Mortal Crusade $1 (Reg. $2)
- ARIDA: Backland’s Awakening $1 (Reg. $2)
- T.D.Z. 3 Premium $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Peace, Death! 2 $1 (Reg. $3)
- Despotism 3k $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- Aces of the Luftwaffe $1 (Reg. $3)
- A Story of A Company $3 (Reg. $6.50)
- The Last Roman Village $1 (Reg. $1.50)
- X Launcher Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
- Chess Coach Pro $6.50 (Reg. $9.50)
- Math Studio $1 (Reg. $2)
- Geometry PRO $1 (Reg. $2)
- NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap $1.50 (Reg. $3)
More on Full Pipe:
Once upon a time an odd character we’d rather call Dude found a hatch beneath his bed. And what seemed like an ordinary morning turned into the strangest puzzle adventure in his life. Follow Dude in this absolutely inconceivable brain-teaser for true fans of point and click adventure games. Discover a secret world with a cast of quirky dwellers.
