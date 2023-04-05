LEGO Avatar/Way of the Water sets see rare discounts: Tree of Souls $100, more from $31

Today we’re tracking discounts across nearly the entire LEGO Avatar theme. After the company first brought James Cameron’s sci-fi world of Pandora into the blocky medium last summer, we’ve seen a handful of price cuts go live over the past few months. Now both the original wave and the sequel sets based on Way of the Water are going on sale. Everything starts with arguably the most exciting LEGO Avatar set, which has the Toruk Makto and Tree of Souls kit marked down to $99.99 shipped at Best Buy. You’d more regularly pay $150, with today’s offer amounting to 33% in savings. This is the very first discount since it launched in August of last year, too.

As something of the wave’s flagship set, this creation stacks up to 1,212 pieces and assembles two different main builds. There’s firstly the Toruk dragon, which stands over 9 inches tall and with an over 15-inch wingspan as well as a vibrant red and orange color scheme. Though the even more eye-catching part of the build has to be the Tree of Souls, which features some translucent bricks to really elevate the rest of the Pandoran scenery included in the kit. Before we dive into the other LEGO Avatar kits on sale today, be sure to learn more about the wave in our launch coverage.

Amongst the rest of the collection, another highlight has the LEGO Avatar Floating Mountains: Site 26 & RDA Samson kit on sale for one of the very first times. Dropping to $70.99 shipped at Best Buy, you’re looking at a 30% price cut from the usual $100 going rate. This is delivering only the second chance to save since its debut last summer at $10 below our previous mention from the beginning of March.

As one of the larger kits in the LEGO Avatar lineup, set number 75573 arrives with 887 pieces which stack up to two different main builds. There’s the Site 26 container which features a furnished interior based around the film, as well as some pretty neat details that make it look great up on display. Though if I’m going to be talking about collectibility, the RDA Samson helicopter is the real highlight. It pairs with a small side build of the Pandoran mounters with a transparent piece that lets you prop up the copter on display amongst the rest of your collection. Then there’s four minifigures, with both human and Na’vi forms of Jake Sully, as well as Dr. Grace, Norm, and Trudy figures. Not to mention a Direhorse to complete the set. Get a closer look in our announcement overage of the LEGO Avatar theme, which covers the two sets on sale below, too.

Other LEGO Avatar sets

Alongside the sets from the first Avatar film, we’re also tracking some price cuts on LEGO Way of the Water builds. These arrive courtesy of Amazon, and deliver the very first chances to save. Alongside featuring more aquatic builds, there are all-new minifigures and builds from the sequel movie.

LEGO Way of the Water sets

Of course if you’re after the latest and greatest, this week also just saw a collection of new LEGO sets hit the scene for the start of April. The first day of every month sees new models hit store shelves, and this time around is putting everything but Star Wars in the spotlight. Shocker, we know! With new kits from Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 being joined by the relaunch of the Indiana Jones theme, there’s plenty of new creations on tap today. We break down everything new for April, while also highlighting the best of the best.

LEGO Toruk Makto and Tree of Souls

The set includes Jake Sully, Neytiri, Mo’at and Tsu’Tey Na’vi minifigures, a posable Toruk figure with foil wings, Direhorse figure and a buildable Tree of Souls, plus 3 environment builds with glow-in-the-dark elements. Impactful Avatar story Expand a child’s passion for the movie with a toy set featuring an iconic location that lets kids replay known scenes or create new ideas independently or as part of a great family moment.

