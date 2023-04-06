Drop a 55-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TCL Smart TV in the bedroom for just $248 (Matching Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the 55-inch TCL Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV for $248 shipped. Regularly $320 these days at Best Buy where it is currently marked down to $280, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. Not only is this matching the Amazon all-time low, but it also marks a return the best price ever for only the second time. For comparison sake, this entry-level display is also well under the price of Amazon’s currently discounted $340 55-inch 4-Series Fire TV model. While it might not be the latest and greatest with all of the bells and whistles, it delivers a solid 4K display that makes for a great office, guest room, or lake house option. The HDR-ready display features direct access to your streaming services as well as Apple AirPlay 2 tech, four HDMI inputs (one with eARC “to easily sync audio and video sources”) and a USB port. More details below.

Another way to highlight how notable a price we have here today is with the 43-inch 4-Series model from Amazon that is currently on sale for $240 shipped. While it might be a more suitable option for smaller rooms or the kitchen, it also significantly smaller and only $8 under the price of the model above. The new 2-Series models Amazon just released however, do start at $200 shipped if you’re looking for something more compact and affordable.

Alongside today’s all-time low on the Apple TV with the latest Siri Remote at $35, we are also still tracking some solid spring price drops on Amazon Fire TV streamers with the 4K Max model down at a similar $35 shipped. You can get a closer look at those deals right here and be sure to swing by our home theater deal hub for some audio upgrades at a discount.

TCL Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV features:

Stunning 4K Ultra HD: Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at 4 times the resolution of Full HD. Plus your favorite HD shows, movies, and sporting events are enhanced to near Ultra HD resolution with advanced 4K Upscaling.

High Dynamic Range: HDR delivers bright and accurate colors for a lifelike viewing experience.

Simple, customizable home screen: Your favorite broadcast TV, streaming channels, gaming console and other devices are front-and-center. No more flipping through inputs or wading through complicated menus.

Stream what you love: Enjoy free TV, live news, sports, movies, and more.

