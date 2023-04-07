Amazon’s 55-inch 4-Series Smart 4K Fire TV hits new 2023 low at $310 (Reg. up to $520)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHDTVHome Theater
$210 off $310
Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering its 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $309.99 shipped. Regularly $520, this up to $210 off and the best price we can find. This is also $30 below our previous mention, a new 2023 low, and within $10 of the most readily available Black Friday offer from last year. While not as affordable as the 50-inch onn. Walmart model we spotted on sale this morning at under $200, it is a more high-tech model that’s also a bit larger and makes for a great option for smaller rooms, the lake house, or in the home office. It delivers a solid 4K panel running on Amazon’s Fire TV platform with direct access to all of your streaming service subscriptions alongside four HDMI inputs, and Alexa voice command action. More details below. 

Alongside the Walmart model mentioned above, you can also save some cash and score a deal on the smaller 4-Series display from Amazon that happen to still be on sale from $240:

And speaking of which, be sure to dive into our coverage of its latest Omni configurations as well as the new entry-level line, the 2-Series. We are also still tracking solid price drops on Amazon Fire TV streamers with Alexa remotes including the flagship 4K Max model down at the $35 low as well. 

Be sure to head over to our home theater hub for deals on audio upgrades, projectors, and more 4K displays while you’re at it. 

Amazon 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV features:

  • Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus.
  • 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG deliver a clearer and more vibrant picture with brighter colors compared to 1080p Full HD.
  • Press and ask Alexa to easily find, launch, and control your content, or check the weather, sports scores, and more.
  • Stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.
  • Watch live and free TV, play video games, and stream music.
  • Fire TV adds new Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality all the time.
  • Use the 4 HDMI inputs to connect all your gaming, cable and audio equipment.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…
Home Theater

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Logitech’s latest G502 X Plus LIGHTSPEED wireless...
ASUS’ latest Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E Router features 6G...
9to5Toys Daily: April 7, 2023 – M2 Mac mini from $500...
Upgrade to Ninja pots, pans, and bakeware with 10-yr. w...
Ray-Ban Flash Sale takes up to 50% off polarized sungla...
Smartphone Accessories: Galaxy S23 Case with Tempered G...
TP-Link’s 4-pack of Alexa and Google Assistant sm...
’47 Brand One Day Flash Sale takes 30% off sitewi...
Load more...
Show More Comments