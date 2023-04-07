Amazon’s 55-inch 4-Series Smart 4K Fire TV hits new 2023 low at $310 (Reg. up to $520)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering its 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $309.99 shipped. Regularly $520, this up to $210 off and the best price we can find. This is also $30 below our previous mention, a new 2023 low, and within $10 of the most readily available Black Friday offer from last year. While not as affordable as the 50-inch onn. Walmart model we spotted on sale this morning at under $200, it is a more high-tech model that’s also a bit larger and makes for a great option for smaller rooms, the lake house, or in the home office. It delivers a solid 4K panel running on Amazon’s Fire TV platform with direct access to all of your streaming service subscriptions alongside four HDMI inputs, and Alexa voice command action. More details below.

Alongside the Walmart model mentioned above, you can also save some cash and score a deal on the smaller 4-Series display from Amazon that happen to still be on sale from $240:

And speaking of which, be sure to dive into our coverage of its latest Omni configurations as well as the new entry-level line, the 2-Series. We are also still tracking solid price drops on Amazon Fire TV streamers with Alexa remotes including the flagship 4K Max model down at the $35 low as well.

Be sure to head over to our home theater hub for deals on audio upgrades, projectors, and more 4K displays while you’re at it.

Amazon 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV features:

Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus.

4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, and HLG deliver a clearer and more vibrant picture with brighter colors compared to 1080p Full HD.

Press and ask Alexa to easily find, launch, and control your content, or check the weather, sports scores, and more.

Stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

Watch live and free TV, play video games, and stream music.

Fire TV adds new Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality all the time.

Use the 4 HDMI inputs to connect all your gaming, cable and audio equipment.

