9to5Toys Daily: April 11, 2023 – Save on M1 MacBook Air, iPhone 13, Galaxy A54, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2023/04/9to5Toys-Daily-41123-11.20-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Smartphone Accessories: iOttie Easy One Touch 4 car mou...
Load up on popular Maud’s K-Cups at some of the b...
Logitech’s modern pro Blue Sona XLR mic sees rare...
LEGO’s popular succulents set drops to $40 all-ti...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Down in Bermu...
UGREEN’s DigiNest charging stations tame the nigh...
Today’s best game deals: Sonic Mania $10, Kirby S...
adidas cuts up to 50% off its Iconic styles: NMD, Stan ...
Load more...
Show More Comments