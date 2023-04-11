Bundle Samsung’s just-released Galaxy A54 5G smartphone with a $50 gift card for $450

Last month, Samsung revealed its latest budget-friendly smartphone with the new Galaxy A54 5G. Delivering more mid-range specs than the brand’s usual flagship handsets, this new release arrives with a fitting $449.99 price tag. Amazon is now making that MSRP even better by throwing in a $50 gift card for a limited time. That gives you $50 off your next purchase at the retailer, be it for accessories to outfit your new handset or just on other essentials, while delivering the first chance to save in any capacity on this new release.

Samsung’s Galaxy A54 5G smartphone takes on a more wallet-friendly form-factor that comes centered around a 6.4-inch 120Hz display. It departs from the usual reliance on Snapdragon silicon with the deployment of the Exynos 1380 chip that’s backed by 128GB of onboard storage and 8GB of RAM. Though if you do need some extra room, there’s support for up to 1TB of expansions via microSD card slot, which rounds out the package alongside a 5,000mAh battery and 50 MP triple camera assembly. We also just took a hands-on look at the device when it launched, checking out what the Galaxy A54 brings to the table.

Available in one of two styles, you’ll be able to protect your new Galaxy A54’s black or violet designs by using some of your savings to bring home Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid clear case. This offering coats your smartphone in the brand’s usual TPU bumper with hardshell back for protection against everyday wear and tear, but also drops and other potential damage. It’s just $14, giving you an affordable way to get even more out the Galaxy A54 over time.

If you’re in the market for something that’s a little more flagship-caliber, we’re also tracking a sale across the latest Samsung Galaxy S23 series. These smartphones just hit the scene earlier in the year and are now down to the best prices yet from $700. Delivering at least $100 in savings across three different models, these are new all-time lows on some of the most compelling Android experiences out there.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G features:

Enjoy binge-watching on a clear, 6.4″ screen* that provides a smooth entertainment experience; Scroll through social feeds and watch action-packed movies, catching all the details you need on your Galaxy A54 5G. Brilliant sunrises, awesome selfies — capture incredible content with Galaxy A54 5G; Snap clear images with Single Take and OIS, and even take shots in low light with Nightography. Always be ready for an impromptu photo op or newly released video with a powerful battery that has your back; With a long-lasting, Super Fast Charging 5,000mAh battery, Galaxy A54 5G keeps you up and running

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!