Peak Design delivers MagSafe-like features to Samsung S23 with new fabric Everyday case

Peak Design is unleashing its new Everyday Samsung S23 fabric case today. The brand is the maker of a range of camera and photography accessories as well as travel bags and a single lineup of smartphone covers known as the Everyday cases. Packed with its proprietary SlimLink system that, combined with magnets, accommodates a range of other smartphone mounts, clips, and tripods, the Everyday Samsung S23 fabric case is now available for purchase for all of Samsung’s latest flagship handsets. Head below for a closer look.

Peak Design unleashes new fabric-wrapped case for Samsung S23

As any avid 9to5Toys reader will know, we are no strangers to Peak Design and its Everyday case, having had a chance to go hands-on with the iPhone 14 model back in October before coming away quite impressed with its new articulating MagSafe Car Vent Mount. But today, we are focused on the new Everyday Samsung S23 fabric case.

Boasting an overall similar design to the iPhone model, albeit without the option of anything but the brand’s charcoal colorway, we are confident in saying it’s likely a solid option for Samsung users if the visuals here catch your eye. Although there are some minor caveats we will mention below, let’s first take a look at what it’s all about.

You’re essentially looking at a fabric-wrapped case – it feels similar to a tight canvas in my hands – with a 2.4mm profile, a rubberized, full-surround, shock-absorbing bumper with 6-foot drop protection with the usual protective lip raised up around the display and camera array.

The weatherproof, bluesign-approved, 100% recycled case also features the brand’s SlimLink magnetic locking system – that’s what that rounded square fixture on the back of the case is. It not only delivers a sort of MagSafe-like experience to Samsung’s latest flagship handsets, but it also provides both a magnetic and physical connection to the brand’s suite of accessories, including car and bike mounts, tripods, wall mounts, wireless charging stands, and more (you can browse through them all right here). Speaking from experience on the iPhone side of things, the SlimLink magnetic system is a solid one that does exactly what it says on the tin.

As mentioned above, there are a couple of things Peak Design wants potential customers of its Everyday Samsung S23 fabric case to keep in mind. Firstly, because of the magnets inside the case, “use of the Samsung S-Pen stylus accessory is not possible while your phone is in the case.” The same thing applies to the PowerShare feature, which is unavailable when your phone is in this case. But barring those two caveats, it is an overall solid case and one I have used on the iPhone side of things here and there for a couple of years now.

The new Peak Design Everyday Samsung S23 fabric case is available for purchase right now at $39.95 for S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!