LEGO Ideas officially reveals new Tales of the Space Age set with four out-of-this-world displays

The latest LEGO Ideas set is now getting an official reveal today! Slated to hit the scene next month, the Tales of the Space Age kit depicts four different scenes from among the stars. Packed with some classic 1980s art styles and unique LEGO techniques that really push the envelop on what’s possible from the blocky medium, the set will be arriving in May.

LEGO Ideas Tales of the Space Age revealed!

Today we’re getting an official look at the new LEGO Ideas set Tales of the Space Age. This model arrives with 688 pieces and will be hitting store shelves next month, depicting four different scenes from around the galaxy. Each of these builds arrive as postcard-sized works of art that depict everything from a cluster of comets soaring through the sky to Martian terrain, retro rockets blasting off into space, and even the ambient atmosphere of a planet resting beneath a ring of a glowing green celestial body.

The set can be all displayed together with interlocking pins that turn the works into a single piece, but also allow you to break it up into the four individual units. They’re not entirely flat, with some 3D elements to really add some depth to each of the scenes. But that doesn’t mean you also can’t have the brick-built works of art up on display, either.

It’s also worth noting that the LEGO Group did end up taking some artistic liberties with the final model that builders will actually be able to get their hands on. Compared to the original submission to LEGO Ideas, the official Tales from the Space Age kit notably includes a fourth poster. Each of the actual builds are ever so slightly tweaked, but still deliver on the same themes as the original creator submitted.

Officially releasing on May 8, the new LEGO Tales from the Space Age set will arrive at the $49.99 price point. Those who are signed up for the LEGO VIP program will be able to score this one a tad early, with a May 5 release for VIPs.

