Review: PNY RTX 4070 vs. XLR8 4070 Ti – Can the little brother hang with the big cards? [Video]

Intro

As GPU prices return to normal prices, NVIDIA is releasing the new RTX 4070. We’ve gone hands-on with the 4070 Ti in a few different desktops – even comparing three builds with the same GPU. This time, we got our hands on the PNY RTX 4070. Priced at $599, it’s $200 less than the MSRP of the 4070 Ti. Be sure to hit the video below to see how it performs against the bigger and more expensive 4070 Ti.

Design

Getting the PNY RTX 4070 out of the box, the first thing I noticed was how small it is in comparison to the ginormous XLR8 4070 Ti.

This card takes up two slots instead of the three of the Ti. It measures 9 ⅝ inches long by 4 ¼ inches wide and 1 ½ inches tall. Thanks to that smaller size, it will fit in smaller cases, though it does look a little small in the spacious NZXT H9 case that I am using.

No RGB on the PNY 4070, either. Though I had a hard time getting the color of the XLR8 4070Ti to do what I wanted it to through the VelocityX software, so that’s okay with me.

Unlike the 4070 and other higher-tier 40-series cards, the 4070 uses a single 8-pin power connector.

Specs:

PNY RTX 4070

MSRP: $599

12BG GDDR6X

(192-bit)

DP 1.4a HDMI 2.1

AD104 GPU

5,888 Cuda cores

TDP: 200W

184 4th gen Tensor cores

46 3rd gen Ada RT cores

4070 performance: Forza Horizon 5

Now to the performance numbers. First, let’s start with Forza Horizon 5. Both the 4070 Ti and 4070 can take advantage of NVIDIA super sampling for smoothing out the image rather than the more standard anti-aliasing modes. Visually it looks nearly identical but gives a significant boost in FPS performance.

In practice, it looks great and gives a great high-end performance. Running at max graphics with super-resolution turned on, I got 107 FPS on the 4070 and 124 FPS on the 4070Ti.

PNY RTX 4070: Video

PNY RTX 4070 and Battlefield 2042

Playing a full round of Rush XL on Battlefield 2042 (the best game mode, of course), I was getting an average of 124 FPS from the 4070 with DLSS set to quality.

On the 4070 Ti in the Rush XL playlist, I was getting 130 FPS. That’s a bit lower than the 150-ish we were getting during the shootout comparison with the Shroud Maingear PC video.

Heaven Benchmark

Running the Heaven benchmark, which tests only the GPU, the 4070 got a score of 100.4 FPS while the 4070Ti reached 124.6 FPS – a nearly 25% increase in performance there.

Is it good for streaming?

I’ve been using the 4070 Ti occasionally for streaming Battlefield 2042. I run Streamlabs with NVIDIA Broadcast running to key out the background of my camera on the same H9 build. I was curious how this would affect FPS performance on the 4070 as well.

With DLSS set to quality, I was getting an average of 113 FPS on Battlefield 2042 when streaming (unlisted) to YouTube. Changing DLSS to performance got me a few more frames with an average of 122 FPS. Both modes looked incredible at 1440p with all of the graphic settings on max while simultaneously streaming at 1080p 60 to YouTube.

PNY RTX 4070: Power consumption

Another factor to look at is how power-hungry these GPUs are. While running the Heaven benchmark, the 4070 was pulling an average of 171.4 W while the 4070 Ti average was closer to 192W with a max of 203W.

Of course, if you don’t mind more power, want the best performance, and have the budget for it, the 4070 Ti is the way to go. But on the other hand, you can get some similar performance for $200 less and less power with the 4070.

9to5Toys’ Take

Overall, the PNY 4070 is a solid card. It’s not fun to see the price increase over the 3070, but it’s not that surprising, either. Everything is getting more expensive. I do love the way that NVIDIA tech is progressing, though with DLSS3 and AI super-resolution. Both work great with titles that support it like Forza Horizon 5. For $599, it’s delivering some solid 1440p performance in a small and stylish package.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

