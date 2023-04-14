Eve Room monitors spring temperature shifts with HomeKit and Thread at $75 (Save 25%)

With warm weather now rolling in across much of the country, knowing just how warm your space is can help you monitor when it’s time to turn on the AC. Or at the very least get a fan blowing. Eve’s Room Air Quality sensor is one of the best options on the market for embedding that functionality right into your smart home. Right now, Amazon is marking the HomeKit accessory down to $74.96 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s down from $100 and delivering $25 in savings alongside a new 2023 low. It’s $5 under our previous mention, too. Much the same as the original version, Eve Room delivers all of the same air quality monitoring and HomeKit support as before, just with Thread integration built in alongside Bluetooth connectivity. With an E-ink display packed into its aluminum frame, you’ll find temperature and humidity tracking on top of being able to keep tabs on airborne particle readings. Eve also just started rolling out Matter support back in December, too. Dive into our launch coverage for some additional info. Head below for more.

If you can live without having Siri support baked into your latest smart home upgrade, Amazon’s own Smart Air Quality Sensor is also on sale right now. This ongoing discount takes the price from its usual $70 MSRP down to $55, delivering much of the same air quality tracking tech as the lead deal. It ditches the more premium design and HomeKit integration, but will help you keep tabs on the temperature and other stats around your home all spring and summer long.

This week also saw another notable discount to upgrade your smart home this spring. Joining everything else in our smart home guide right now, Eve’s latest Aqua HomeKit faucet is now landing at the best price of the year following a discount to $120. With Thread and Bluetooth in tow, you’re looking at $30 in savings and a notable upgrade to your Siri setup for helping automate the sprinkler this spring and summer.

Eve Room with Thread features:

Keep your home’s indoor air quality clean and healthy with Eve Room. The award-winning indoor air sensor with Apple HomeKit technology measures air quality (VOC), temperature, and humidity levels in your home. Detect harmful VOC levels caused by everyday items, and track when indoor air quality drops. You can then ventilate in good time, and adopt healthy habits by following the history in the Eve app.

