This 10,000mAh MagSafe power bank pairs iPhone 14 with a translucent design at $25

Translucent tech has been all the rage as of late, as accessory makers all look to bring back that late 90s and early 2000s aesthetic. MOMAX is one of the more recent brands to tap the nostolgic design cues, with its 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank now on sale courtesy of Amazon. Dropping down to $25.29 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon and applied code BWN6DCXW at checkout, today’s offer is down from its usual $46 going rate. Marking the first time we’ve seen it fall under $30, today’s offer amounts to 45% in savings in order to deliver a new all-time low. This MOMAX MagSafe power bank comes centered around an internal 10,000mAh battery which can refuel your iPhone 14, as well as previous-generation 12 and 13 series handsets, with 7.5W speeds. That’s the standard for MagSafe power banks across the board, but the brand does supplement the experience with a 20W USB-C PD output, as well as an origami-style foldout stand. Though the big draw is its transparent design that shows off all the internal charging tech. Head below for more.

At just $25, this is one of the best options on the market to bring home an on-the-go iPhone 14 power bank. There aren’t any other options out there that we’d trust to recommend in this price range, let alone with these kinds of specs.

We’ve also recently went hands-on with some other translucent tech that’s worth a look. Easily one of my favorite accessories of all-time, and a must-have for iPhone users, Case-Mate’s Fuel Brites USB-C Charger packs all of the retro design you’d expect while still delivering on modern features with 30W of internal power. Or if you are looking to bring some power to your everyday carry, Shargeek’s transparent 130W STORM2 Slim power bank is just as eye-catching with an entirely see-through casing.

MOMAX 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank features:

What a stylish magnetic power bank it is! The transparent industrial aesthetic style makes it more unique and outstanding among the products on the market. The large capacity of 10000mAh makes it more practical to meet your daily charging needs. This portable magnetic charger features a built-in foldable stand that supports 2 standing modes and different viewing angles. Side charging port allows you to charge the power bank while using the vertical stand mode.

