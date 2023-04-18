Express offers all bottoms including jeans for $49 + extra 50% off all clearance

Today only, Express is updating your wardrobe with all bottoms for just $49 as well as an extra 50% off clearance items. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Athletic Slim Medium Wash Stretch Jeans that are currently marked down to $49 and originally sold for $88. These jeans feature stretch for added comfort and the medium wash can easily be dressed up or down. The tapered hem also allows you to roll it for a fashionable look as well as show off your new spring kicks. Better yet, this style has an athletic fit, allowing more room in the hips and thighs for even more comfort. Find additional deals by heading below or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the new Marmot Spring Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 30% off all clearance items from $14.

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
