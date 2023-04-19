Four new LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog sets revealed ahead of launching this summer

Today, we’re getting a first look at four new LEGO sets from the upcoming expansion of the Sonic the Hedgehog theme. Landing later this summer, the new sets come packed with iconic characters from the SEGA video game, including both friend and foe alike thanks to all-new minifigures for Tails, Amy, and even Dr. Robotnik.

LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog sets on the way

First reported at the beginning of the year, we detailed how everyone’s favorite hedgehog was going to be getting the proper treatment with an entire wave of new creations. Sonic first started as part of the old LEGO Dimensions game before getting some love in a LEGO Ideas kit, and is now stepping up to get five new creations.

All due out in the summer wave come August, we’re able to show off just how four of those new LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog sets will stack up. Each of them can be split into two different categories, with some kits focusing heavily on a new play feature and others arriving as your typical play set. Both the Speed Sphere Challenge and the Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge feature a new launch mechanism that’ll actually let you turn Sonic into his nickname of the Blue Blur.

There’s also an exciting lineup of minifigures making the cut this time around. Given that this is the Sonic the Hedgehog theme, you’re hitting the titular character alongside some other companions from the games like Tails and Amy. Robotnik is also getting some love, with an all-new molded BigFig design that’s far better than his previous release in the LEGO Ideas set from last year.

Here’s the full lineup of new LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog sets we can show off today:

Sonic’s Speed Sphere Challenge: $34.99 | 292 pieces

| 292 pieces Tails’s Workshop and Tornado Plane: $39.99 | 376 pieces

| 376 pieces Amy’s Animal Rescue Island: $49.99 | 388 parts

| 388 parts Sonic’s Green Hill Zone Loop Challenge: $99.99 | 802 pieces

That just leaves a single set yet to be revealed. Coincidentally, it’s also one of the theme’s flagship creations, which will clock in as set number 76993 at the $59.99 price point. We still know that it will feature 615 pieces, and can now also note that it’ll assemble Dr. Robotnik’s Robotnik Mecha. We’re just waiting on some form of leak or official reveal to see exactly how the model stacks up and if anything else is included alongside the robotic foe, but the kit will officially be called Egg Man Mech.

The LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog sets are still expected to land on August 1 alongside the rest of the year’s highly anticipated summer 2023 sets. Pricing also hasn’t changed from our initial report.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

Pre-order the latest LEGO Star Wars kits:

Emperor’s Throne Room Diorama: $99.99 | releases May 1

Endor Speeder Chase Diorama: $79.99 | releases May 1

Star Wars Pirate Snub Fighter: $34.99 | releases May 1

Star Wars Spider Tank: $49.99 | releases August 1

Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter Microfighter: $15.99 | releases August 1

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!